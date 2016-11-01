PCL Four-Day practice match …Hemraj & Bacchus hit fifties as Barnwell’s X1 reach 273-7 vs Singh X1

In fluctuating weather conditions at Everest, Chanderpaul Hemraj (65) and Robin Bacchus (52) led Christopher Barnwell’s X1 to 273-7 against Vishaul Singh’s X1 when the first day of their four-day PCL practice

match ended yesterday. Barnwell (40) and Seon Hetymer (12) are the not out batsmen.

This game is being used to select Guyana Jaguars Franchise side for the defence of their First-Class title when the 2016/17 Professional Cricket League (PCL) commences on November 11 with Guyana Jaguars playing Jamaica Scorpions at Providence.

Kandasammy Surujnarine (8) edged Raun Johnson for a couple of boundaries before being taken at second slip by Rajendra Chandrika off left-arm seamer Bajan Raymon Reifer with 17 runs on the board.

Kevin Boodie was caught behind by Anthony Bramble off Johnson for a duck three runs later before the left-handed Bacchus and West Indies U-19 player Tevin Imlach revived the position with attractive batting on and easy paced track to take their team to Lunch at 87-2.

When Sherfane Rutherford was introduced just before Lunch and opted to test the batsmen with short balls, Imlach hooked him disdainfully for six onto the Tennis Court, while Bacchus swiveled and pulled the National U-19 all-rounder for back-to-back boundaries.

By Lunch Bacchus was five short of a half-century and Imlach on 25 but without adding to his Lunchtime score, Imlach pushed forward to a ball that spun away from him and seemed a bit unlucky to be adjudged caught behind to give left-arm spinner Anthony Adams the first of his three wickets for the day and leave Barnwell’s X1 on 87-3.

Bacchus and Hemraj carried the score 94 before Bacchus was taken at short leg after hitting six fours and batting for 133 minutes and 74 balls as Adams struck twice just after the interval.

Hemraj, who played five First-Class games between 2012 and 2014, continued to bat in a positive manner and dumped GNIC’s off-spinner Gajanand Suknanan for six on top of the roof of the Stand to the South of the ground as his partnership with National U-19 batsman Bhaskar Yadram began to flourish.

But with the score on 185 and the stand worth 87, Hemraj became the second batsman to fall when well set for a big score when he was sent packing by Clinton Pestano. His 65 included five fours and four sixes.

Yadram, who made centuries in both innings of the GCB Franchise League against Essequibo at the Imam Bacchus ground, was dismissed by Reifer (2-25) for 33 decorated with four fours to leave Barnwell’s X1 on 201-6.

Jonathon Foo and his Captain seemed set to take their team to the close without them being separated before Adams (3-90) removed Foo (15) at 231-7.

Hetymer, a former National U-19 batsman and elder brother of West Indies ‘A’ team batsman Shemron Hetymer, and his Captain saw their team safely to the end.

Today is the second day and play is scheduled to commence at 09:30hrs. (Sean Devers)