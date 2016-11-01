Overseas medical mission to service residents of Regions One, Two

Residents of Regions One and Two are expected to be the beneficiaries of strategic health services, compliments of a visiting medical mission.

The overseas-based team, consisting of 22 Medical Practitioners, is representing the

Canada- Guyana Mission (CanGo). The Mission is expected to last for two weeks and will come to a conclusion on November 23, 2016.

The team’s focus will primarily be on family medicine and health awareness in various aspects. The multi-disciplinary team consists of a pediatrician, psychiatrist, physiotherapist, occupational therapist, speech language pathologist, all of whom will be working with patients from within the targeted regions to address issues of developmental disorders and mental issues.

Among the facilities that the team will visit are the Oscar Joseph District Hospital in Charity; Kumaka District Hospital in Santa Rosa; Kabakaburi Health Post and the Karawab Health Post in the Pomeroon River.

The team also consists of a family physician, dentist, gynecologist, audiologist, pulmonologist, pharmacist and nurses.

The Audiologist is slated to conduct Audiology Clinics in Santa Rosa and Waramuri, while the Gynecologist will perform VIA (screening for cervical cancer) and STD (sexual transmitted diseases) testing on women in the various villages.

The team will also spearhead a massive public awareness programme in each area to focus on the management of high blood pressure, controlling diabetes, proper nutrition and dental care, among other issues. Information flyers will be circulated after each session.

Medications will be administered to residents free of cost, after which they will continue with follow-up care at the nearest health facility in their region.

Some of the executive members of the visiting team on Friday paid a courtesy call to Minister of Public Health, Dr. George Norton. During the visit the Minister commended the team for their efforts and expressed gratitude to them for wanting to serve the people of Guyana, especially in the remote areas.

Canada-Guyana Outreach Mission is a registered non-profit organization that says it is dedicated to providing health care to the under-privileged populations of Guyana. The entity also says that its mission is to promote health care in developing countries by providing confidential, compassionate and supportive medical services to the general population.