Latest update November 1st, 2016 12:40 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Overseas medical mission to service residents of Regions One, Two

Nov 01, 2016 News 0

Residents of Regions One and Two are expected to be the beneficiaries of strategic health services, compliments of a visiting medical mission.
The overseas-based team, consisting of 22 Medical Practitioners, is representing the

From left: Conrad Joseph, Yvonne Triesman (President), Minister George Norton, Patricia Stoll, Marleen Joseph.

From left: Conrad Joseph, Yvonne Triesman (President), Minister George Norton, Patricia Stoll, Marleen Joseph.

Canada- Guyana Mission (CanGo). The Mission is expected to last for two weeks and will come to a conclusion on November 23, 2016.
The team’s focus will primarily be on family medicine and health awareness in various aspects. The multi-disciplinary team consists of a pediatrician, psychiatrist, physiotherapist, occupational therapist, speech language pathologist, all of whom will be working with patients from within the targeted regions to address issues of developmental disorders and mental issues.
Among the facilities that the team will visit are the Oscar Joseph District Hospital in Charity; Kumaka District Hospital in Santa Rosa; Kabakaburi Health Post and the Karawab Health Post in the Pomeroon River.
The team also consists of a family physician, dentist, gynecologist, audiologist, pulmonologist, pharmacist and nurses.
The Audiologist is slated to conduct Audiology Clinics in Santa Rosa and Waramuri, while the Gynecologist will perform VIA (screening for cervical cancer) and STD (sexual transmitted diseases) testing on women in the various villages.
The team will also spearhead a massive public awareness programme in each area to focus on the management of high blood pressure, controlling diabetes, proper nutrition and dental care, among other issues. Information flyers will be circulated after each session.
Medications will be administered to residents free of cost, after which they will continue with follow-up care at the nearest health facility in their region.
Some of the executive members of the visiting team on Friday paid a courtesy call to Minister of Public Health, Dr. George Norton. During the visit the Minister commended the team for their efforts and expressed gratitude to them for wanting to serve the people of Guyana, especially in the remote areas.
Canada-Guyana Outreach Mission is a registered non-profit organization that says it is dedicated to providing health care to the under-privileged populations of Guyana. The entity also says that its mission is to promote health care in developing countries by providing confidential, compassionate and supportive medical services to the general population.

More in this category

Sports

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Guyana Defence Force retains dominance

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Guyana Defence...

Nov 01, 2016

Coach, Terrence Poole, boxers, Joel Williamson, Akiel Mounter the best in their categories Three nights of fistic fury reached a delectable climax with several action packed duels and when the smoke...
Read More
Calvin Ming victorious in F4 Nacam action

Calvin Ming victorious in F4 Nacam action

Nov 01, 2016

Brathwaite puts Windies in sight of lead

Brathwaite puts Windies in sight of lead

Nov 01, 2016

GFF HOSTS CONCACAF D. LICENSE COURSE FROM TODAY

GFF HOSTS CONCACAF D. LICENSE COURSE FROM TODAY

Nov 01, 2016

WJ Enterprise backs Guyana Softball Cup 6

WJ Enterprise backs Guyana Softball Cup 6

Nov 01, 2016

PCL Four-Day practice match …Hemraj & Bacchus hit fifties as Barnwell’s X1 reach 273-7 vs Singh X1

PCL Four-Day practice match …Hemraj &...

Nov 01, 2016

Clown, tamer plenty skills, spills and thrills at Rising Sun Rodeo

Clown, tamer plenty skills, spills and thrills at...

Nov 01, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch