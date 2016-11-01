Latest update November 1st, 2016 12:40 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

K/News staffer accuses cops of extortion…File sent to acting Crime Chief for advice

Nov 01, 2016 News 0

– says OPR head
After more than two months of investigating a complaint made against five ranks of extorting

Harry Brijmohan

Harry Brijmohan

money from a Kaieteur News staffer, the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has finally handed over the file.
The head of OPR, Heeralall Mackhanlall said that the file was sent to the Crime Chief (ag) Hugh Jessemy, after which it will be forwarded to the Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority Justice Cecil Kennard or the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.
This newspaper was told that the file was sent to Jessemy last Tuesday. However, the acting Crime Chief could not have been reached for a comment.
Around 15:20 hours on August 17, last, Harry Brijmohan was reportedly stopped by five policemen after he was caught riding his motorcycle without a helmet.
The ranks searched him, demanded his documents and then informed him that they had to charge him and place him before the court, despite his offence being a ticket-able one. He was told that he could have only made a phone call after 72 hours.
”One of them tell me that I should have ride away, that his gun rusty because long he ain’t use it.”
The Kaieteur News staffer was only allowed to continue his journey home when the policemen demanded that he gave them $5000.
When Brijmohan’s experience with the lawmen made the news and OPR launched an investigation, the five policemen in question all denied ever seeing or stopping the motorcyclist—although they admit that they were indeed patrolling in the area on that day.
However, video footage later surfaced—contradicting the denial by the cops.
The footage showed the staffer, Harry Brijmohan, sitting in the tray of an unmarked vehicle with his motorcycle, as it drove west along the road that leads to Providence New Scheme, East Bank Demerara, between 15:20hours and 15:35 hrs.
The footage was handed over to the detectives who were working on the case.

More in this category

Sports

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Guyana Defence Force retains dominance

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Guyana Defence...

Nov 01, 2016

Coach, Terrence Poole, boxers, Joel Williamson, Akiel Mounter the best in their categories Three nights of fistic fury reached a delectable climax with several action packed duels and when the smoke...
Read More
Calvin Ming victorious in F4 Nacam action

Calvin Ming victorious in F4 Nacam action

Nov 01, 2016

Brathwaite puts Windies in sight of lead

Brathwaite puts Windies in sight of lead

Nov 01, 2016

GFF HOSTS CONCACAF D. LICENSE COURSE FROM TODAY

GFF HOSTS CONCACAF D. LICENSE COURSE FROM TODAY

Nov 01, 2016

WJ Enterprise backs Guyana Softball Cup 6

WJ Enterprise backs Guyana Softball Cup 6

Nov 01, 2016

PCL Four-Day practice match …Hemraj & Bacchus hit fifties as Barnwell’s X1 reach 273-7 vs Singh X1

PCL Four-Day practice match …Hemraj &...

Nov 01, 2016

Clown, tamer plenty skills, spills and thrills at Rising Sun Rodeo

Clown, tamer plenty skills, spills and thrills at...

Nov 01, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch