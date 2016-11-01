K/News staffer accuses cops of extortion…File sent to acting Crime Chief for advice

Latest update November 1st, 2016 12:40 AM
– says OPR head
After more than two months of investigating a complaint made against five ranks of extorting
money from a Kaieteur News staffer, the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has finally handed over the file.
The head of OPR, Heeralall Mackhanlall said that the file was sent to the Crime Chief (ag) Hugh Jessemy, after which it will be forwarded to the Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority Justice Cecil Kennard or the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.
This newspaper was told that the file was sent to Jessemy last Tuesday. However, the acting Crime Chief could not have been reached for a comment.
Around 15:20 hours on August 17, last, Harry Brijmohan was reportedly stopped by five policemen after he was caught riding his motorcycle without a helmet.
The ranks searched him, demanded his documents and then informed him that they had to charge him and place him before the court, despite his offence being a ticket-able one. He was told that he could have only made a phone call after 72 hours.
”One of them tell me that I should have ride away, that his gun rusty because long he ain’t use it.”
The Kaieteur News staffer was only allowed to continue his journey home when the policemen demanded that he gave them $5000.
When Brijmohan’s experience with the lawmen made the news and OPR launched an investigation, the five policemen in question all denied ever seeing or stopping the motorcyclist—although they admit that they were indeed patrolling in the area on that day.
However, video footage later surfaced—contradicting the denial by the cops.
The footage showed the staffer, Harry Brijmohan, sitting in the tray of an unmarked vehicle with his motorcycle, as it drove west along the road that leads to Providence New Scheme, East Bank Demerara, between 15:20hours and 15:35 hrs.
The footage was handed over to the detectives who were working on the case.
