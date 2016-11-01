Guyanese man killed in TT gas truck explosion

Trinidad, CMC – Investigations are continuing into circumstances in which a man was killed when a truck reportedly exploded on the compound of a EDASCO – gas transporting business in Chaguanas, to the south of here last Friday

The police report that on Friday morning, the man, identified only as “Danny” and believed to be a Guyanese national, was walking behind a truck when it allegedly exploded.

However, the cause of the explosion is not known.

The police say Danny was thrown into the air and was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The Trinidad Newsday says the police visited the company on Friday afternoon, having received a report from the hospital of “unnatural death” caused possibly by “chopping”.

According to investigators, it is not out of the ordinary for hospitals to contact them about unnatural deaths.

“At this stage, we cannot say for sure if it was an accident or homicide. Investigations are ongoing,” a policeman told Newsday.