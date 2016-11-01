Latest update November 1st, 2016 12:44 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. gets 10 days to file affidavit in Carvil Duncan matter

Nov 01, 2016 News 0

The respondents in the matter that Chairman and appointed Member of the Public Service Commission, Carvil Duncan took before the High Court, have been given 10 days’ leave to file an affidavit in response.

Carvil Duncan

Carvil Duncan

Yesterday, Deputy Solicitor General of the Attorney General’s Chamber, Pritima Kissoon appeared before the High Court in representation of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, while Robert Ramcharran appeared on behalf of the Tribunal. Ramcharran is also a member of the Tribunal. The two attorneys requested, and were granted leave to file an affidavit in response within 10 days.
President David Granger had appointed a Tribunal to determine whether Duncan should be removed from his post as head of the Public Service Commission and as a member of several other constitutional bodies, following fraud charges that were brought against him.
The Tribunal was to render its report, findings and recommendations to the President on or before October 31, 2016. The Tribunal began its work on October 10. However, on October 20, Duncan secured a High Court Order halting the work of the Tribunal.
By then, all investigations were already completed. All that was left to be done was for the Tribunal to hand its report to President Granger.
Last week, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said that the government is preparing to submit its response to the Order. He told the media, “The attorneys who represent the state will be given sufficient instructions to move to the court to have that order vacated so that the work of the commission can be concluded”.
Duncan is currently facing charges of fraud following findings that he paid himself approximately $1M and allegedly conspired with Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) of the Guyana Power and Light, Mr. Aeshwar Deonarine, for an unapproved transfer of approximately $27M, both sums from the PetroCaribe Fund, into Deonarine’s personal bank account.

More in this category

Sports

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Guyana Defence Force retains dominance

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Guyana Defence...

Nov 01, 2016

Coach, Terrence Poole, boxers, Joel Williamson, Akiel Mounter the best in their categories Three nights of fistic fury reached a delectable climax with several action packed duels and when the smoke...
Read More
Calvin Ming victorious in F4 Nacam action

Calvin Ming victorious in F4 Nacam action

Nov 01, 2016

Brathwaite puts Windies in sight of lead

Brathwaite puts Windies in sight of lead

Nov 01, 2016

GFF HOSTS CONCACAF D. LICENSE COURSE FROM TODAY

GFF HOSTS CONCACAF D. LICENSE COURSE FROM TODAY

Nov 01, 2016

WJ Enterprise backs Guyana Softball Cup 6

WJ Enterprise backs Guyana Softball Cup 6

Nov 01, 2016

PCL Four-Day practice match …Hemraj & Bacchus hit fifties as Barnwell’s X1 reach 273-7 vs Singh X1

PCL Four-Day practice match …Hemraj &...

Nov 01, 2016

Clown, tamer plenty skills, spills and thrills at Rising Sun Rodeo

Clown, tamer plenty skills, spills and thrills at...

Nov 01, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch