Govt. gets 10 days to file affidavit in Carvil Duncan matter

The respondents in the matter that Chairman and appointed Member of the Public Service Commission, Carvil Duncan took before the High Court, have been given 10 days’ leave to file an affidavit in response.

Yesterday, Deputy Solicitor General of the Attorney General’s Chamber, Pritima Kissoon appeared before the High Court in representation of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, while Robert Ramcharran appeared on behalf of the Tribunal. Ramcharran is also a member of the Tribunal. The two attorneys requested, and were granted leave to file an affidavit in response within 10 days.

President David Granger had appointed a Tribunal to determine whether Duncan should be removed from his post as head of the Public Service Commission and as a member of several other constitutional bodies, following fraud charges that were brought against him.

The Tribunal was to render its report, findings and recommendations to the President on or before October 31, 2016. The Tribunal began its work on October 10. However, on October 20, Duncan secured a High Court Order halting the work of the Tribunal.

By then, all investigations were already completed. All that was left to be done was for the Tribunal to hand its report to President Granger.

Last week, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said that the government is preparing to submit its response to the Order. He told the media, “The attorneys who represent the state will be given sufficient instructions to move to the court to have that order vacated so that the work of the commission can be concluded”.

Duncan is currently facing charges of fraud following findings that he paid himself approximately $1M and allegedly conspired with Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) of the Guyana Power and Light, Mr. Aeshwar Deonarine, for an unapproved transfer of approximately $27M, both sums from the PetroCaribe Fund, into Deonarine’s personal bank account.