GFF HOSTS CONCACAF D. LICENSE COURSE FROM TODAY

Georgetown: The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will host a CONCACAF D. License course for approximately twenty-five (25) coaches from both Elite Clubs and Member Associations of the GFF a release from the federation stated.
The four-day course, which commences today, will be held at the National Resource Centre, Woolford Avenue from 08:00hrs – 17:00hrs daily.
The programme seeks to provide an opportunity for national coaches with the exposure and
technical capacity in order to raise the standards of coaching and overall quality of the game in
Guyana.
It will be both theoretical and practical in nature and among the areas to be addressed are: technical areas of coaching including methods and principals of coaching, shooting and finishing, technical/tactical crossing and heading, tactical attacking in small groups, physical preparation and tactical defending in small groups.
The programme will be facilitated by two CONCACAF instructors – Leonard Lake and
Christhian Tonelli.
This is the first CONCACAF D. License Coaching Course held in Guyana for 2016 and it is part of CONCACAF’s coach’s education and development programmme.

