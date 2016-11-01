GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s cricket …Bookie, Phillips hit tons in yesterday’s action

By Sean Devers

National U-17 player Alphius Bookie stroked a shot-filled 110 for Christ Church Secondary,

while Tucville Secondary’s Godfrey Phillips made 103 as action in the GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s 30 overs cricket tournament continued yesterday at Bourda and GNIC.

At GNIC, Richard Ishmael Secondary School (RISS) wasted another unexpected opportunity to qualify for today’s North Zone final at Bourda, when they lost to Christ Church by 80 runs.

School of the Nations had beaten RISS by five runs in the quarter finals but Mark Ramsammy who scored 57 in that game was discovered to be over the age limit, while Christ Church, had defeated School of the Nations in the semi-final took book their place against the defending Champions in today’s final.

However, in yesterday’s replayed semis, Bookie, who will celebrate his 16th birthday tomorrow, became the fourth batsman to reach three-figures and the second on the same day as he led Christ Church to 159-6 from 25 overs. Kristoff Nedd (3-26) did the damage with the ball for RISS.

Renaldo Mohamed (4-10) & Bookie (2-22) conspired to help dismiss RISS, which produced Test batsman Faoud Bacchus, for 80 in 16.2 overs as only Ryan Bowen (10) reached double figures on the very heavy outfield.

Bookie dominated a 48-run opening stand with Mohamed (6) before Brandon Ramnarine trapped Mohamed LBW.

Bookie, who oozed confidence with an array of delightful shots, then put together 64 for the second wicket with Ariel Tilku before Tilku, who reached the boundary twice and cleared it once in his 22-ball 20, was bowled by Nedd at 116-2.

The big hitting Aaron Beharry (1) was removed by left-arm spinner Javon Cadogan at 122-3.

Bookie, who reached his century with a pulled six off Cadogan after the ball was deflected over the boundary by Juspice Jones, who made a great effort to take, what would have been a stupendous catch.

Bookie, who faced 88 balls and hit 11 fours and seven sixes in his entertaining ton, joined Phillips, Chase’s Sachin Singh and Rajendra Singh of President’s College as batsmen with centuries in this year’s tournament.

At Bourda, Phillips, who made 66 against David Rose Secondary, fashioned a well complied ton, with nine fours and five sixes to spearhead Tucville Secondary to 213 all out. Tyrone Henry (33) and Romario Brown (27) supported Phillips.

Brandon Rose (3-59) and Nafeez Ali (4-3) bowled well for Ascension Secondary who crashed to 78 all out with only Navin Balram (34) reaching double figures as Brown (5-30) and Phillips (3-30) did the damage with the ball.