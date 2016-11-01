GCB/GCUC workshop concludes

Latest update November 1st, 2016 12:45 AM
The Guyana Cricket Board in collaboration with the Guyana Cricket Umpires Council
two-day workshop concluded on Sunday at the Union Building Woolford Avenue.
The clinic was designed to look at umpires assessment, preparation, third and fourth umpire duties, playing conditions, match management, pace of play, code of conduct and field technique. Umpires from Berbice, Demerara and Essequibo attended.
West Indies International Nigel Duguid and first class umpire Shannon Crawford facilitated the sessions on the last day.
