Latest update November 1st, 2016 12:45 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCB/GCUC workshop concludes

Nov 01, 2016 Sports 0

The Guyana Cricket Board in collaboration with the Guyana Cricket Umpires Council

Umpires at the clinic on Sunday.

Umpires at the clinic on Sunday.

two-day workshop concluded on Sunday at the Union Building Woolford Avenue.
The clinic was designed to look at umpires assessment, preparation, third and fourth umpire duties, playing conditions, match management, pace of play, code of conduct and field technique. Umpires from Berbice, Demerara and Essequibo attended.
West Indies International Nigel Duguid and first class umpire Shannon Crawford facilitated the sessions on the last day.

More in this category

Sports

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Guyana Defence Force retains dominance

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Guyana Defence...

Nov 01, 2016

Coach, Terrence Poole, boxers, Joel Williamson, Akiel Mounter the best in their categories Three nights of fistic fury reached a delectable climax with several action packed duels and when the smoke...
Read More
Calvin Ming victorious in F4 Nacam action

Calvin Ming victorious in F4 Nacam action

Nov 01, 2016

Brathwaite puts Windies in sight of lead

Brathwaite puts Windies in sight of lead

Nov 01, 2016

GFF HOSTS CONCACAF D. LICENSE COURSE FROM TODAY

GFF HOSTS CONCACAF D. LICENSE COURSE FROM TODAY

Nov 01, 2016

WJ Enterprise backs Guyana Softball Cup 6

WJ Enterprise backs Guyana Softball Cup 6

Nov 01, 2016

PCL Four-Day practice match …Hemraj & Bacchus hit fifties as Barnwell’s X1 reach 273-7 vs Singh X1

PCL Four-Day practice match …Hemraj &...

Nov 01, 2016

Clown, tamer plenty skills, spills and thrills at Rising Sun Rodeo

Clown, tamer plenty skills, spills and thrills at...

Nov 01, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch