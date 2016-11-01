Latest update November 1st, 2016 12:45 AM

GAPSO elects new executive body

Mr. Christopher Thompson of Sentinel Security Inc. has been elected the new President of the Guyana Association of Private Security Organizations (GAPSO).

Newly elected GAPSO President, Christopher Thompson

At a special meeting held last Thursday, October 27, 2016, GAPSO elected a new Executive Committee to oversee the business of the Association for the next two years.
The Body unanimously elected Thompson for the post of President; he formerly held the position of Secretary.
During his acceptance speech, the newly elected President thanked the gathering for their confidence and support while outlining his vision to provide direction and leadership to the association, building on the vision of the founding fathers. He expressed his interest to improve the roles of GAPSO, including having amendments made to the Private Security Act, providing ongoing training opportunities, expanding its membership base and greater cooperation with the Guyana Police Force.
Meanwhile, Mr. Whittington Braithwaite of SSAMS was elected Vice President and former Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ghalee Khan, of Integrated Security Services Inc. was elected Secretary.
Treasurer Mr. Clyde Layne of Massy Group of Companies was reappointed.
Four executive members have also been elected. They are: Mr. Johnny Mortley of Guyoil, Mr. Lester Elliot of Kalibur Security, Mr. Francis Nwaneri of GNIC and SSAMS’ Mr. Nicholas Braithwaite, who was nominated the new Public Relations Officer.
The Executive body will hold its first meeting over the coming weeks to chart the strategies for the years ahead.
GAPSO is the leading professional association of private security practitioners in Guyana, promoting the highest standards through advocacy, collaboration, education, and the promotion of high ethical standards in the operation and management of security services within Guyana. Its members represent virtually every industry in the private sector, and organizations of all sizes.

