Latest update November 1st, 2016 12:45 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Digicel Breast Cancer Awareness Cycle Road Race …Good momentum and smart riding delivered top prize – John

Nov 01, 2016 Sports 0

By Franklin Wilson
New Digicel Breast Cancer Awareness Cycle Road Race champion Jamal John has credited his victory to keeping a consistent momentum and smart riding.

Jamal John (2nd right) and Raul Leal (right) commence the battle after being sent on their way by Digicel Head of Marketing Jacqueline James on Sunday last.

Jamal John (2nd right) and Raul Leal (right) commence the battle after being sent on their way by Digicel Head of Marketing Jacqueline James on Sunday last.

Commenting after his historic victory on Sunday last around the outer circuit of the national Park where the Team Coco’s cyclists and 2nd place finisher, Team Evolution’s Raul Leal lapped some top riders, the first time this was achieved on this circuit, John said that he knew he had the first prize of $250,000 covered with 7 of the 30 laps to go.
”With seven laps to go I started to wring up the speed a bit and I saw Raul cramping a bit. With about five laps to go I started to attack Raul and he took long to respond and I know he was cramping.”
On a very humid day that also brought with it heavy winds, John and Leal accomplished what the best in the land never did; lapping notable names on a circuit that is more than 2 miles long per lap.
The young duo, in prime form, lapped the likes of Hamza Eastman, Michael Anthony, Mario King, Marlon ‘Fishy’ Williams and Christopher Holder among others with 10 laps to go.
The top two riders dug in and shared the work up front as their teammates strategically held back any attempts by rival riders to close down the gap (as much as 3 ½ minutes) let alone connect.
Many of the fans and supporters on hand doubted that they{John and Leal} would have been able to maintain the lead that they had created but they were pleasantly surprised as with each passing lap, they kept the pace admirably.
John said he was thankful for the second biggest win of his still young career, noting that his teammates also did their part in making the victory a reality.
A total of 101 riders graced this 5th annual race with their presence which added to its success according to Digicel CEO Kevin Kelly and Head of Marketing, Ms. Jacqueline James.

More in this category

Sports

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Guyana Defence Force retains dominance

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Guyana Defence...

Nov 01, 2016

Coach, Terrence Poole, boxers, Joel Williamson, Akiel Mounter the best in their categories Three nights of fistic fury reached a delectable climax with several action packed duels and when the smoke...
Read More
Calvin Ming victorious in F4 Nacam action

Calvin Ming victorious in F4 Nacam action

Nov 01, 2016

Brathwaite puts Windies in sight of lead

Brathwaite puts Windies in sight of lead

Nov 01, 2016

GFF HOSTS CONCACAF D. LICENSE COURSE FROM TODAY

GFF HOSTS CONCACAF D. LICENSE COURSE FROM TODAY

Nov 01, 2016

WJ Enterprise backs Guyana Softball Cup 6

WJ Enterprise backs Guyana Softball Cup 6

Nov 01, 2016

PCL Four-Day practice match …Hemraj & Bacchus hit fifties as Barnwell’s X1 reach 273-7 vs Singh X1

PCL Four-Day practice match …Hemraj &...

Nov 01, 2016

Clown, tamer plenty skills, spills and thrills at Rising Sun Rodeo

Clown, tamer plenty skills, spills and thrills at...

Nov 01, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch