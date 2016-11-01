Digicel Breast Cancer Awareness Cycle Road Race …Good momentum and smart riding delivered top prize – John

By Franklin Wilson

New Digicel Breast Cancer Awareness Cycle Road Race champion Jamal John has credited his victory to keeping a consistent momentum and smart riding.

Commenting after his historic victory on Sunday last around the outer circuit of the national Park where the Team Coco’s cyclists and 2nd place finisher, Team Evolution’s Raul Leal lapped some top riders, the first time this was achieved on this circuit, John said that he knew he had the first prize of $250,000 covered with 7 of the 30 laps to go.

”With seven laps to go I started to wring up the speed a bit and I saw Raul cramping a bit. With about five laps to go I started to attack Raul and he took long to respond and I know he was cramping.”

On a very humid day that also brought with it heavy winds, John and Leal accomplished what the best in the land never did; lapping notable names on a circuit that is more than 2 miles long per lap.

The young duo, in prime form, lapped the likes of Hamza Eastman, Michael Anthony, Mario King, Marlon ‘Fishy’ Williams and Christopher Holder among others with 10 laps to go.

The top two riders dug in and shared the work up front as their teammates strategically held back any attempts by rival riders to close down the gap (as much as 3 ½ minutes) let alone connect.

Many of the fans and supporters on hand doubted that they{John and Leal} would have been able to maintain the lead that they had created but they were pleasantly surprised as with each passing lap, they kept the pace admirably.

John said he was thankful for the second biggest win of his still young career, noting that his teammates also did their part in making the victory a reality.

A total of 101 riders graced this 5th annual race with their presence which added to its success according to Digicel CEO Kevin Kelly and Head of Marketing, Ms. Jacqueline James.