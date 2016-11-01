De Commissioner got to shut he mouth

Most times it does pay to shut you mouth. De Police Commissioner is a nice boy; he like talk but dem boys believe he talking too much. De last time he meet de press he tell dem that crime on de decline.

He pull out figures and he start to compare. He show wha drop and he show wha go up but over all violent crimes drop. He mek de politicians believe that he and de rest of de police doing a good job.

But is de same talking that got de police and dem politicians in de predicament dem in. Some decide to prove that crime ain’t decline suh couple young men decide to hot up de city. Dem also decide to hot up couple place pun de East Coast and de East Bank. Every day is a robbery and this commissioner seh that crime on de decline.

Dem boys seh that if crime drop then dem don’t want to know wha use to happen before. And even now dem got some people who getting rob and not saying nutten. A lady from Kaneville get a visit from some gunman bright and early Monday morning. De people tie she up and rob she but she ain’t tell de police nutten. That is one violent crime that wouldn’t count.

De way to deal wid de crime is to put on body cameras pun all dem police. That is wha dem doing in de States. De camera seeing and reporting everything and of de policeman tek it off, de people gun know because dem gun see that it record either roof or ground.

Christmas coming and if people getting rob already imagine wha gun happen then. But no politician ain’t getting rob and that is because dem don’t walk wid money. Dem got credit card or de people know dem and would send de bill to dem office.

Dem boys seh is time people learn that if dem don’t have money dem can’t get rob. Everybody should get a debit card or use that thing call Easy Money. See if robberies don’t disappear.

Talk half and tape up de Commissioner mouth.