Cops to probe linkage of illegal car sale to death of Tuschen taxi driver

Investigators probing the murder of 24-year-old Roland Judy, whose body was discovered at

Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo early last month with gunshot wounds, are now trying to determine whether the taxi driver’s death was linked to the sale of a stolen car.

Judy was shot to the chest during a robbery by two men who had hired him on October 4, last.

In the initial stages of the investigation, sources working on the case indicated that the young man’s death might not have been robbery-related as suggested.

Ranks had opined that the man’s wedding band, phone and money were taken by the suspects to mislead them during their investigation.

Yesterday, this newspaper was told that there is now information that the dead man’s friend had stolen a car and gave it to him to hide. However, Judy allegedly sold the parts of that vehicle to an auto dealer.

Kaieteur News was told that as a result of that transaction, the suspect plotted with an accomplice to “take out” Judy, since he had also refused to hand over the cash from that sale.

This individual was previously held by the police for questioning in relation to the murder but was released on bail.

Reports are that the suspect will soon be interviewed again once he is located.