Clown, tamer plenty skills, spills and thrills at Rising Sun Rodeo

By Samuel Whyte

The weather was fine and Rodeo fans were out in their numbers on a sun baked day which was filled with plenty of action.

There was also plenty of fun, frolic and tumbles at Rising Sun when the Rising Sun Rodeo Committee held a successful one day Rodeo at their Turf Club, Arima Park, West Coast, Berbice last Sunday. It was a day filled with fun and action as many spectators were left bewildered and in awe at the displays on offer. There were the usual spills and thrills as the Vaqueros from both Guyana and overseas displayed their skills in some daring and breath taking sequences. The Clown and Tamer from neighbouring Brazil were equally impressive as they too wooed the crowd.

Fans could not have asked for more as they fully soaked up the nonstop action.

The competition once again was intense as the foreigners, those from the hinterland and the coastlanders threw caution to the wind to compete for top positions as they did their thing in their risky game of fun.

Some of the riders were thrown off the respective animals in their quest for victory and some patrons escaped ‘by the skin of their teeth’ as the wild animals charged into fences dismantling spectators who had perched to get a better view. All of this was done by the animals in an attempted to throw off their riders, who through skills or divine intervention were able to avert serious injuries throughout the day.

One rider after a breathtaking piece of riding in the saddle bronco event raised his arms in triumph, but was instantly floored by the animal which kicked him on his head.

The clown and Tamer might still be sore from their many short sprints, falls, tangles with the animals and skips over the fence.

Seven events were run off. The Bare back bronco, Bull riding and Saddle bronco are similar. The vaqueros had to wear a pair of spurs, and stay on the animal for 10 seconds. With one hand holding the animal the other hand must be free away from the animal at shoulder level all the time. The Vaqueros would then throw their hats in the air as a sign of triumph. Wild Cow milking, where the participants (a pair) had to rope, restrained and milk the animal within a period of two minutes. The participant with the most milk won.

In the Calf roping, the Vaquero on horseback was required, to rope a calf around the neck dismount the horse, secure three feet of the calf by tying it, stand and raise their hand in the air to indicate that they are done, the persons with the fastest time won.

The most daring and breathtaking event is the Wild Bull riding. The Bulls, not being accustomed to someone on their backs, with their enormous strength and long horns, kept charging bucking and raging at anyone or thing in their path in their quest to free themselves and dislodge their riders.

It was in this even that the clown and tamer had their work cut out.

In the end the various winners were – In the wild cow milking the top pair was Keino Hardourt and Kelroy Moore from Rising Sun in second was the combination of Carlos Davis and Odo Peters with Kevin Mc Donald and Devon Semple third.

The calf roping event saw Richard Peters of Dadanawa Ranch winning from Keino Hardcourt and David Vincent.

The Wild Steer Roping winner was Johnny Nurse of Rising Sun with Odo Peters and Travis Hardcourt occupying the next two spots.

In the Bare Back Bronco event, Paul Saba of Lethem got the better of Juda Kenion and Odo Peters.

In the Wild Bull riding Richard Peters of Dadanawa Ranch, Odo Peters and Keino Hardcourt were the top three finishers.

The Saddle Bronco event, which was held in semi darkness, was taken by Richard Peters with and Odo Peters second and Eon Jacobis third.

The prize for the best dressed Vaquero was won by Francisco Vascanselas.

The Vaqueros were from Brazilians and the interior regions of Rupununi and Lethem along with the locals from West and East Berbice.

The prizes which included cash incentives, trophies, and other memorabilia were presented to the outstanding performers immediately after the completion of the final events.

Organiser Fazal Habibulla was once again overwhelmed and pleased with how the day unfolded. He was happy with the support of the many fans and expressed his gratitude for all the support received.