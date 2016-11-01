Calvin Ming victorious in F4 Nacam action

Autodromo Hermanos Rodrigues, Mexico – Round 2 of the F4 Nacam kicked off in grand

style in the double-header weekend. Calvin Ming, an overseas-based Guyanese piloted his #4 Ram Racing car powered by a Ford Ecoboost engine riding on a Mygale chassis to a 3rd place finish in race 1. The race began disastrously for the young phenom as a collision with another competitor at the start of the race saw him fall to the back of the field after qualifying in 6th. He quickly went to work in the 30 minute race and was finally able to secure the final spot on the podium at the drop of the chequered flag as he ran out of real estate to reel in eventual race winner, #18, Alexis Carreño.

Race 2 began in grand style as the supporting race for the Formula 1 Grand Prix as # 4, Calvin Ming, Ram Racing starting in position 3 and had to work tirelessly to move up a few positions then, had to rely on his skills and experience to hold off a hard charging # 2, José Sierra and #18, Alexis Carreño to claim victory.

After the first 2 rounds of this hotly contested championship, # 4, Calving Ming now leads the championship with 78 points, 2 points ahead of # 2, José Sierra and 7 points ahead of #18, Alexis Carreño. The next round will be contested on December 2 – 4, 2016 at Autódromo Miguel E. Abed, Amozoc, Puebla.