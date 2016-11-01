Latest update November 1st, 2016 12:43 AM

Andrews century hands GDF huge victory over Sophia

Opener Leon Andrews struck a fine century and picked up four second innings wickets to hand the

Guyana Defence Force an innings and 220-run victory over Sophia when the Georgetown Cricket Association Noble House Sea Foods second division two-day tournament.
Electing to bat at the GNIC SC, Sophia were sent packing for 67 with Mario Parsram 20 and Gregory Thompson 16 being the only batsmen to offer any resistance as medium pacer Colvis Sam bagged 6-17.
Andrews then fashioned a fluent 133 as GDF declared on 229-4 on the second day. Andrews and fellow opener Dameon Ross frustrated their opponents with a first wicket stand of 167 before Ross went for 42. Andrews plundered the bowlers to all parts of the ground, hitting 19 fours and five sixes before he was dismissed, while Randy Lindore made 30 not out. Malcolm Morris snared two wickets.
Trailing by 162, Sophia were bowled out for 142 after lunch on the final day. N. Joe hammered 10 fours and one six in scoring 69, while Osrick Barrow made 19. Damian Waldron supported Andrews with three wickets. (Zaheer Mohamed).

