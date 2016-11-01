Acting Top Cop uses stats to signify crime not at its worst

Acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine, yesterday used crime statistics from 2002 to

2007 to lash out at critics who say that crime is currently at its worst throughout the country.

In fact, the acting Top Cop claimed that these statements are just efforts made to “fool the good citizens of this country.”

Ramnarine, during a press conference held on the 100th day since he has been acting in the capacity of Commissioner of Police, said that the country has experienced a 17 percent decrease in serious crime as compared to the same period last year.

There were 2700 cases of serious crime reported as of October 29, last against 3263 cases reported in 2015.

As it relates to murder, 119 persons have been killed for the year so far as opposed to 149 people losing their lives last year.

For robbery under arms, 638 cases were reported for this year while 670 were made last year. “For robbery with violence, there were 79 cases this year against 115 for the same period last year with a 19 percent clear up,” Ramnarine said.

Kaieteur News was told that it would be incorrect to say that crime is at its worst, since comparisons which were done between 2002 and 2008 indicate differently.

According to the acting Commissioner, in 2002 there were 142 reports of murder; in 2003, 206 cases were recorded; in 2004, 131 cases of murders were reported; in 2005, there were 142 murder cases; 153 cases were made the following year; 133 persons lost their lives in 2007 and in 2008, 158 murder cases were reported.

“When we weren’t solving crimes, there was a hue and cry. Now that we are solving crimes and preventing crimes, there is still a hue and cry. How do you prevent murder? How do we get into the mind of a potential murderer,” the Commissioner questioned.

This newspaper was told that for eight of the instances of serious crime that occurred last month, rounds were discharged, of which five persons were shot. Two persons also lost their lives.

“The crimes that occur with violence at the barrel of the gun is the issue and not that statistically crime has increased. It is the nature of the crime, in terms of its occurrence, where violence is meted out to victims,” Ramnarine pointed out.

Meanwhile, as it relates to misconduct in the force, six policemen were dismissed last month for criminal activities and unprofessional conduct.

Ramnarine said that those dismissed included one subordinate officer and five constables. Three of the ranks were sacked for criminal activities.

Additionally, he pointed out that five ranks were transferred, pending investigation. In one of those cases, a female rank could not account for a.32 firearm which a civilian took to the Brickdam Police Station.