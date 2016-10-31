Telecommunications Minister corrects statement on NMFU investigation

Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes sought yesterday to correct a statement she made last Friday at a Press Conference held by the Alliance For Change (AFC).

There, the Minister inadvertently stated that the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) had visited the offices of the Ministry of Public Telecommunications in relation to investigations into the results of the audit into the National Frequency Management Unit (NFMU).

Hughes via a statement to the media said that this was an error. The AFC Executive Member said, “I should have stated that it was the State Assets Recovery Unit (SARU) that visited the Ministry.”

The Minister said that the audits and comments from the Director of the NFMU, Valmiki Singh were therefore handed over to SARU.

She concluded, “I regret any inconvenience this has caused.”