Latest update October 31st, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Telecommunications Minister corrects statement on NMFU investigation

Oct 31, 2016 News 0

Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes sought yesterday to correct a statement she made last Friday at a Press Conference held by the Alliance For Change (AFC).
There, the Minister inadvertently stated that the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) had visited the offices of the Ministry of Public Telecommunications in relation to investigations into the results of the audit into the National Frequency Management Unit (NFMU).
Hughes via a statement to the media said that this was an error. The AFC Executive Member said, “I should have stated that it was the State Assets Recovery Unit (SARU) that visited the Ministry.”
The Minister said that the audits and comments from the Director of the NFMU, Valmiki Singh were therefore handed over to SARU.
She concluded, “I regret any inconvenience this has caused.”

More in this category

Sports

Saw Pit, Cultural CC triumph

Saw Pit, Cultural CC triumph

Oct 31, 2016

Saw Pit and Cultural CC registered victories when the West Demerara Cricket Association Independence T20 tournament commenced recently. Hosts Saw Pit overcame Chris Ambassadors by 35 runs. Batting...
Read More
Pomeroon, overcome Zorg as Clive Gobin Memorial U-19 cricket continues

Pomeroon, overcome Zorg as Clive Gobin Memorial...

Oct 31, 2016

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Fistic fury, mild controversy characterize opening of GBA premiere tourney

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing...

Oct 30, 2016

Mackenzie High maul ‘Multi’ to reclaim Linden’s schools’ athletics title

Mackenzie High maul ‘Multi’ to reclaim...

Oct 30, 2016

All set for Rising Sun Rodeo today

All set for Rising Sun Rodeo today

Oct 30, 2016

Masters Football at GFC today

Masters Football at GFC today

Oct 30, 2016

Forde appointed to CONCACAF Governance Committee

Forde appointed to CONCACAF Governance Committee

Oct 30, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Social media reporting

    This past week the GINA website carried a photograph of the President of Guyana shaking hands with a telecommunication official... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch