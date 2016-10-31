Students and parents save Police Sports Club from burning

The students and parents of Morgan Learning Centre, heroically saved the Police Sports Club from being burnt to the ground, after assisting to put out a fire caused by faulty wiring.

The students were at the ground for their annual sports day activities, when they noticed smoke coming from the eastern side of the building.

Orin Morgan told Kaieteur News that from what he could see, some old mattresses which were being stored under the Sports Club caught fire. Morgan added that students and the parents used water from a nearby reservoir to battle the blaze.

This contained the fire until firefighters arrived.

Morgan disclosed that the fire service responded promptly, adding that with the help of students and parents, they were able to avert what could have been a major catastrophe.

GFS Operations Officer, Compton Sparman said based on initial investigations by the fire service, the fire was deemed electrical in origin. The operations officer added that some electrical wiring fell onto some mattress, which caught afire.