Students and parents save Police Sports Club from burning

Latest update October 31st, 2016 12:55 AM
The students and parents of Morgan Learning Centre, heroically saved the Police Sports Club from being burnt to the ground, after assisting to put out a fire caused by faulty wiring.
The students were at the ground for their annual sports day activities, when they noticed smoke coming from the eastern side of the building.
Orin Morgan told Kaieteur News that from what he could see, some old mattresses which were being stored under the Sports Club caught fire. Morgan added that students and the parents used water from a nearby reservoir to battle the blaze.
This contained the fire until firefighters arrived.
Morgan disclosed that the fire service responded promptly, adding that with the help of students and parents, they were able to avert what could have been a major catastrophe.
GFS Operations Officer, Compton Sparman said based on initial investigations by the fire service, the fire was deemed electrical in origin. The operations officer added that some electrical wiring fell onto some mattress, which caught afire.
Oct 31, 2016West Ruimveldt also impressed Reigning title holders St. Angela’s led by a hat-trick of goals from Seon Cato and a brace from Antwoine Vincent firmly installed themselves as favourites to retain...
Oct 31, 2016
Oct 31, 2016
Oct 31, 2016
Oct 31, 2016
Oct 30, 2016
Oct 30, 2016
Here is what one of the prominent young leaders of the PNC wrote. This person has both a PR job for the PNC and the Government.... more
This past week the GINA website carried a photograph of the President of Guyana shaking hands with a telecommunication official... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean governments have rightly focused on the severe consequences for their countries of the Sir... more
Everybody says time flies. From my young days I have been hearing this statement, so much so that at school when I was dabbling... more