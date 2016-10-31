Latest update October 31st, 2016 12:55 AM

Saw Pit, Cultural CC triumph

Oct 31, 2016

Saw Pit and Cultural CC registered victories when the West Demerara Cricket Association Independence T20 tournament commenced recently.
Hosts Saw Pit overcame Chris Ambassadors by 35 runs. Batting first, Saw Pit managed 159 all out. Z. Khan made 48, while I. Khan got 45 as K. Boyce took 2-14. Chris Ambassadors were sent packing for 124 in reply. Mark Gittens scored 38; A. Joe had 2-4 and R. Ramnarine 2-17.
At Bell Vue, the hosts went down to Cultural CC by 13 runs. Cultural CC batted first and scored 103 all out in 17.5 overs. Tejpaul Persaud made 20 and Narendra Persaud 17. S. Bacchus had 3-8 and H. Persaud 3-12.
Belle Vue were bowled out for 90 in 17.4 overs in reply. Naresh Persaud made 33; Seecharran Persaud had 3-5, Anthony Ifill 2-13 and Narendra Persaud 2-17.

