Pranksters torment missing Prospect woman’s relatives

As if her disappearance was not traumatic enough, pranksters are now reportedly harassing the relatives of 37-year-old Shawnette Savory, who vanished under strange circumstances almost two months ago.

Family members are now appealing to the individuals who are calling and spreading rumours that have been upsetting relatives.

They said that they are in emotional turmoil since the young woman’s disappearance on August 30, last.

One relative said that the family was grieving for the woman and the false information was upsetting them further.

“There are people calling and telling us that they see her at this location and then they call back and say no not there, somewhere else. It’s happening very often and they have us going all over to look for her,” the relative said.

The woman’s relatives have been looking for her daily and these calls have been making things worse for them.

“What we are going through is not easy. No one can ever dream of going through this so please think before you pick up that phone to say something negative,” the relative appealed.

They are however calling on persons, who have authentic information, to make contact with them or the police so that Savory can be returned home safe.

In one of the calls the family received, the unknown person told the family that the young woman was being held against her will at Belle West, West Bank Demerara (WBD). This sent her family in a state of panic.

They were informed that the woman was being kept in a ‘zinc house’ in a ‘bushy area.’

Accompanied by police ranks, the relatives went to the area where they found a house which fit the description given to them by the caller.

Indeed, the shack was located in a bushy area with a padlock on the door but there was no sign of the missing woman.

A few days later, the missing woman’s relatives received another call in which the person claimed that the woman was moved from the Belle West location and taken to an area up the Linden/ Soesdyke Highway.

Shawnette was last seen at Eccles, East Bank Demerara on August 28, last when they all attended an uncle’s birthday party. She reportedly then headed home.

On August 30, she reportedly left her apartment, where she lives alone, to pay her electricity bill, following which she returned home, only to go out again. She never returned.

Her relatives only learned about her disappearance after Shawnette’s land-lady called to say that she had not seen her tenant in days.