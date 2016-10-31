Pomeroon, overcome Zorg as Clive Gobin Memorial U-19 cricket continues

Latest update October 31st, 2016 12:55 AM
Pomeroon defeated hosts Zorg by 46 runs when the Clive Gobin Memorial U-19 20-over tournament continued recently on the Essequibo Coast.
Pomeroon batted first and managed 110 all out from their reduced quota of 15 overs. Elton Benn made 34 not out while Ramoldo Joseph got 24; Devendra Persaud had 3-15. Zorg were sent packing for 64 in reply. Mahendra Persaud made 18; Mortley Bojan grabbed 5-11 and Joshua Jones 2-16.
Aurora beat Abram’s Zuil by six wickets at the said venue. Batting first, Abram’s Zuil made 55 all out in 16.3 overs. Joel Fortune made 17; Shamar Dusraj claimed 2-3, Orlando Jailall 2-8 and Shurland Anthony 2-10.
Aurora responded with 56-4 with Renesh Persaud scoring 22 and Jailall 15.
Pomeroon got the better of Aurora by six runs. Pomeroon took first strike and were bowled out for 55 in 11 overs. Ronaldo Joseph made 19 as Parmnauth Arjune bagged 5-7. Aurora were skittled for 49 in 13 overs in reply. Shane Hohenkirk scored 22; Lewyn Henry captured 4-5 and Joseph 4-11.
Pomeroon and Abram’s Zuil then played to a tie. Pomeroon got to 130-9, batting first. Desmond Cameron struck 29; Jemal Jaikarran snared 4-13. Abram’s Zuil replied with 130-3. Joel Fortune stroked 41; Lesley Allen took 2-14.
