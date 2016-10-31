Mystery fire destroys Diamond house while family watches motorcade

A fire of unknown origin destroyed a two storey home at Second Street, Diamond Housing Scheme. East Bank Demerara, while the occupants were enjoying the Diwali motorcade at the Georgetown seawall, Saturday night.

Reports are that the fire started in one of the bedrooms of the top flat.

Fire officials are receiving conflicting reports regarding the cause of the fire. One report they are investigating is that a threat was made to one of the occupants.

Some residents alleged that a fire tender arrived from the Diamond Fire Station, a short distance away, with no water.

Residents added that sometime later, another fire tender arrived on scene. By then, the building was already engulfed and nothing could be saved.

But Operation Officer at the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) refuted allegations that the fire trucks arrived without water.

Sparman said the fire tender that responded from the Diamond Fire Station arrived with 400 gallons of water.

The Fire Service official added that another fire tender was summoned from the West Rumveldt Fire Station, and this tender had more than 400 gallons of water. Sparman added that investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Kaieteur News was unable to contact the occupants of the gutted home.