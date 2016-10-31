Judge throws out caution statement in 2010 taxi driver murder trial

The murder trial of a man who is accused of killing a taxi driver back in 2010 is continuing into its third week before Justice William Randall and a mixed jury in the Berbice High Court.

The accused, Stephen Campbell, of Lot 5 Number Seven, Bramsfield Village; East Coast Berbice is accused of murdering taxi driver Trevor Kissoon, between June 9 and June 10, 2010, before dumping his body.

The badly battered body of Kissoon, 27, of 24 Alexander Street, New Amsterdam, was found in a trench at Bramsfield No 7, East Coast Berbice, around noon on June 10, 2010.

The state’s case is being presented by Prosecutor Attorney-at-Law Stacy Goodings, while the accused is being represented by attorneys at law Mursalene Bacchus and Perry Goosai.

When the matter continued, Justice Ramlall decided against the admissibility of the caution statement reportedly made by the accused.

Kissoon, who was employed with the J&N Taxi Service in New Amsterdam, was driving a silver-grey 212 Toyota Car HB 7489. At the time of the man’s disappearance, he was working the 19:00hrs to 07:00 hrs shift.

Detective Corporal Michael Peters returned to give evidence. He detailed the part he played during the investigation. Four other witnesses have testified during the trial so far.

Taking the stand was Trimatie Wong, who told the court that on the day in question, she visited the scene and saw the body of Kissoon.

Stefan Jagdeo told the court that he worked as a dispatcher with the taxi service. Jennifer Burrowes, an aunt of the deceased and Gregory Ramsammy, a cousin of the taxi driver, testified to identifying the body and witnessing the post mortem. Police Detective Sergeant Lawrence Thomas witnessed the post mortem examination which was conducted by Dr. Vivekanand Brijmohan.

The state’s case is that on the night in question the taxi service received a call from a cell phone asking for a car to do a pick up at the Sheet Anchor Turn in East Canje. Kissoon subsequently reported that he had located the customer and was heading to Rose Hall Town, where he was to make another pick up and then drop the passenger off at a popular hotel in New Amsterdam, before returning with the other person to Skeldon.

The man was not heard from again despite efforts to contact him by phone and other means during the night. A missing person’s report was subsequently made.

His relatives had mounted a search and sometime later Kissoon’s battered body was found next to a bridge at the side of a trench at Bramsfield, East Coast Berbice. When the body was found his head was bashed in and his eyes were gouged. The police conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Campbell, some two years after the incident. The car was never found.

The defence is expected to close its case today.