Gunmen strike at Mahaica gas station

Latest update October 31st, 2016 12:55 AM
Masked bandits robbed two employees and a customer at gunpoint at around 10:30 hrs yesterday, after brazenly walking into a Texaco Gas Station outlet at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.
According to information received, the two men pulled up at the gas station in a tinted white car and one of them walked into the mini-mart. His accomplice, meanwhile, went to the pump attendant and forced her inside while holding a gun to her head.
When they were inside, the men demanded that everyone hand over their valuables. They escaped with the employees’ phones and other personal belongings and also the day’s sales from the gas station.
Kaieteur News was told that as the men jumped into their car, civilians followed them in three different cars but eventually lost track of them.
