Latest update October 31st, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gunmen strike at Mahaica gas station

Oct 31, 2016 News 0

Masked bandits robbed two employees and a customer at gunpoint at around 10:30 hrs yesterday, after brazenly walking into a Texaco Gas Station outlet at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.
According to information received, the two men pulled up at the gas station in a tinted white car and one of them walked into the mini-mart. His accomplice, meanwhile, went to the pump attendant and forced her inside while holding a gun to her head.
When they were inside, the men demanded that everyone hand over their valuables. They escaped with the employees’ phones and other personal belongings and also the day’s sales from the gas station.
Kaieteur News was told that as the men jumped into their car, civilians followed them in three different cars but eventually lost track of them.

More in this category

Sports

Saw Pit, Cultural CC triumph

Saw Pit, Cultural CC triumph

Oct 31, 2016

Saw Pit and Cultural CC registered victories when the West Demerara Cricket Association Independence T20 tournament commenced recently. Hosts Saw Pit overcame Chris Ambassadors by 35 runs. Batting...
Read More
Pomeroon, overcome Zorg as Clive Gobin Memorial U-19 cricket continues

Pomeroon, overcome Zorg as Clive Gobin Memorial...

Oct 31, 2016

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Fistic fury, mild controversy characterize opening of GBA premiere tourney

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing...

Oct 30, 2016

Mackenzie High maul ‘Multi’ to reclaim Linden’s schools’ athletics title

Mackenzie High maul ‘Multi’ to reclaim...

Oct 30, 2016

All set for Rising Sun Rodeo today

All set for Rising Sun Rodeo today

Oct 30, 2016

Masters Football at GFC today

Masters Football at GFC today

Oct 30, 2016

Forde appointed to CONCACAF Governance Committee

Forde appointed to CONCACAF Governance Committee

Oct 30, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Social media reporting

    This past week the GINA website carried a photograph of the President of Guyana shaking hands with a telecommunication official... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch