Grandfather in Black Bush Polder Triple murder granted $2M bail

Oct 31, 2016

An elderly man who was among five men charged for the Black Bush Polder, Berbice triple-murder has been granted bail.
The man Chaitram, called “Cashew” 63, of Lot 17 Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice who is the relative of three of the four men charged, has been charged with accessory after the fact. He was granted bail in the sum of $2M.
The facts of the charged read that Chaitram called “Cashew” knowing that Jairam Chaitram called “Ryan”, Tameshwar Jagmohan called “Guana”, Carlton Chaitram called “Rishi” or “Liman” and Rakesh Karramchan called “Rocky” or “Go to Front” between the 21st and 22nd July 2016 at Cookrite Savannah Mibicuri Back Bush Polder, Corentyne Berbice had murdered Pawan Chandradeo, Naresh Rooplall and Jaikarran Chandradeo at Cookrite Savannah, received, relieved comforted and provided assistance to them.
Chaitram is said to be the father of Carlton Chaitram and is the grandfather of Jairam Chaitram and a cousin of Karramchan.

The elder Chaitram was the fifth person charged in connection with the matter. He first appeared in the Georgetown Magistrate before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on the 26th September, charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Attorney Mark Conway had made an appearance for Chaitram and had applied for bail. However this was refused and he was remanded to jail. The matter was transferred to the Mibicuri Magistrate Court.
When the matter was called again in the Mibicuri Magistrate Court before Magistrate Charlene Artiga, attorney at law Mursalene Bacchus appeared for the accused. Mr. Bacchus asked that bail be granted to his client. He told the court that the offence is a bailable one and consideration should be given for bail.
Bail was subsequently granted in the sum of $2M with like surety.
Police Prosecutor Inspector Phillip Sheriff is presenting the state’s case.
Karramchan, 40, of Lot 2 Sheet Anchor, New Amsterdam, Berbice; Carlton Chaitram, 38; his son Jairam Chaitram, 18; and Tameshwar Jagmohan, 26, all farmers of Black Bush Polder have been charged with murder.
According to reports, the bullet riddled bodies of Pawan Chandradeo, 37; his son Jaikarran Chandradeo, 15, both of Mibicuri Creek North and Naresh Rooplall, 33, of Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, were found in the Cookrite Backdam at Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne on July 22.
The bodies were discovered by a rice farmer and his workmen.
It was reported that the slain teen still had a bag with fish slug around his shoulder. The corpses reportedly bore gaping shotgun wounds to the head and upper bodies.
It was reported that 13-year-old Alvin Chandradeo, who accompanied his father, Pawan, and brother, Jaikarran, was left at a pump station on a dam, as the others went further into the Savannah to fish. The lad remained at the pump station from where he reportedly heard gunshots.
The matter is returnable for the 6th December for police report.

