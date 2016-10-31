From an addict to an advocate

In an interview with Kaieteur News

He started smoking cigarettes and marijuana at the age of 17 when he was in high school. He then gravitated to cocaine and before he knew it, Nick Boodhoo was an addict.

But he’s now taken the long, hard road to recovery. That journey began 20 years ago.

“I stared out smoking three packs of cigarette a day then I moved over to marijuana which give me the urge to try alcohol and as time progressed I started smoking cocaine,” Boodhoo recalls.

“I went from a grade A student to a grade Z, my life went downhill.” Spending eight hours in school was very had because I would be thinking about my cigarette; I was not getting to spend quality time with my new best friends.”

Because of that he decided to drop out of secondary school to put his all into his new habits.

Boodhoo lived on the streets for 15 years after he left school.

Being a gangster he recalled sleeping opposite Kaieteur News at the Young’s bakery.

He recalled packing the bread bus each evening and his payment would be a bag of bread which he would then eat and take his bed on the concrete in front of the bakery.

This type work was not bringing any income to supply his drinking and smoking needs so he decided to enter into a gang where he started committing crimes for money. “I robbed people at nights, I even steal cars but that lasted for just a short period of time.

After stealing for a few years he was able to satisfy his needs, everything was going well he was living the luxury life of a drug addict, he was never out of drugs.

His luxurious spending came to an abrupt end when the law caught up with him one evening while he was asleep.

The police found him fast asleep on the pavement and arrested him. He was sentenced to prison for six years.

When he came out of jail he said that he was more dangerous. Boodhoo said the reason for that is because at that time the prison had no in-house rehabilitation programme for the inmates.

But some 20 years ago, Boodho decided to access the Phoenix Recovering Project.

The Phoenix Project is run by a recovering addict, Mr Clarence Young who he said give him the opportunity to redeem himself through a 12 step programme.

When he completed his treatment at the institution, he decided to go out back in society where he now volunteers his time with the Express Guyana Foundation.

He stated that the Express Guyana and the Phoenix Programme gave him a new outlook.

“Being part of the Express Guyana gave me the opportunity to talk to youths about drug and alcohol abuse and drug prevention.

Boodhoo is pleading with the government to place more emphasis on drug addiction.

Today he lives a very simple life, while encouraging youths to stay focused and not give in to peer pressure.

He stated that whenever the urge arrives for a pack of cigarette he would smile and go read a book which helps him take his mind of it.

Boodhoo said in a few years time he sees himself as a well known advocate, who will be touching lives and his project motto will be” say no to drugs yes to life.”

“I live in an environment where people are constantly smoking, but that does not bother me because I am not going back to that lifestyle.”

Today he lives by a motto – “ I did whatever it took to get high but now I have to do whatever it takes to stay sober.”