Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…Cato’s hat-trick propels champions St. Angela’s into next round

West Ruimveldt also impressed

Reigning title holders St. Angela’s led by a hat-trick of goals from Seon Cato and a brace from Antwoine Vincent firmly installed themselves as favourites to retain their crown following the completion of Round of 16 action in the Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition on Saturday, at the Banks DIH ground, Thirst Park.

Cato netted in the 8th, 16th and 24th minutes to lead a 5-0 onslaught of Mae’s in another impressive display by the champs.

Vincent registered his double in the 18th and 28th as the two marquee players continued their fine form in this year’s competition.

Also producing another solid performance was West Ruimveldt, who cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over St. Gabriel’s with Tyrese Payne (6th), Tyrese Jeffrey (19th) and Trevor Bendt (21st), being the players on target.

Former title holders St. Pius were made to work hard for a slim 1-0 triumph over Redeemer with Tyler Lyle’s 9th minute strike providing the partition between the two teams.

The other teams making it to the next round were Marian Academy, St. Stephen’s, F.E. Pollard, North Georgetown and St. Agnes.

Play in the competition resumes this Saturday at the same venue.

Also on board as a sponsor is Banks DIH through its Smalta brand.

The day’s full results are seen below:

Game-1

Marian Academy-1 vs Winfer Gardens-0

Nicholas Alphonso-20th

Game-2

St. Stephen’s-1 vs Tucville-0

Jequan Cole-10th

Game-3

F.E. Pollard-1 vs Stella Maris-0

Jonathan Dos Santos-32nd

Game-4

St. Pius-1 vs Redeemer-0

Tyler Lyle-9th

Game-5

North Georgetown-1 vs St. Margaret’s-0

Shilo Adams-31st

Game-6

St. Angela’s-5 vs Mae’s-0

Seon Cato-8th, 16th and 24th

Antwoine Vincent-18th and 28th

Game-7

St. Agnes-1 vs South Ruimveldt-0

David Xavier-19th

Game-8

West Ruimveldt-3 vs St. Gabriel’s-0

Tyrese Payne-6th

Tyrese Jeffrey-19th

Trevor Bendt-21st