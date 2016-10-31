Alleged gang rape after night club outing…Three questioned, cops seek legal advice

Police have questioned three young men who allegedly gang-raped a 20-year-old girl while taking her home from a Berbice night club a week ago.

A senior police official said that police are seeking legal advice to ascertain if the trio can be charged.

The girl, who was not fully dressed, ran into a police station early last week Sunday and told a police rank she had been sexually assaulted.

Ranks from the Force’s Sexual Offences Unit investigated the case.

Residents in the vicinity of the station helped clothe the victim, after hearing her screaming outside the building. They took her first to a hospital, and then to two other police stations.

According to reports, the 20-year-old had visited a popular Berbice night club on Saturday night. She told relatives she then left with three male friends, who had a vehicle and had promised to drop her home. Kaieteur News understands that she was in an intoxicated state at the time.

However, during the journey, the men allegedly said that they had to take someone to the Corentyne. Then, instead of taking her home, allegedly took her to a house, where they threatened and sexually assaulted her.

She claimed that she managed to flee from the house and flag down a truck driver, who took her to a police station.

A police official said that the young woman recounted that she came out of the night club at around 04.30 hrs. She was reportedly under the influence. Her three male friends, who were going further up the Corentyne, offered to drop her home.

“They (allegedly) drove to the Corentyne and had sex with her against her will. She reported the matter, and we are making efforts to locate the suspects.”

A resident who lives near to the station where the alleged victim made a report said that he heard her screaming in the station at around 06.00 hrs. She had apparently become hysterical after the lone rank there indicated that he could not leave the station.

According to the resident, the young woman, who was not fully dressed, ran out of the station. Two women helped to ensure she was decently clothed before assisting in taking her to a private hospital. Staff there informed them that they would have to take her to a public hospital, and this was done. She then made a report at another police station after being medically examined.