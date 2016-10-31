AFC expects new Ombudsman by January 2017

Latest update October 31st, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The Alliance For Change (AFC) is optimistic that a competent and able official will soon be appointed to carry out the functions and duties of the Office of the Ombudsman.
This was expressed by Leader of the AFC, Khemraj Ramjattan during his party’s most recent press conference.
There, the Minister of Public Security was asked by Kaieteur News if his Party will lobby the President for the expeditious appointment of an officer to the Constitutional post, given the passing of former Ombudsman, Winston Moore.
The politician noted that this is a decision that falls within the authority of President David Granger. He noted, however, that such a lobby has already started.
Ramjattan said the indications at the level of Cabinet have been to the effect that such constitutional offices or posts would have to be taken care of.
Regarding Government’s commitment to the Office of the Ombudsman, the Minister of Public Security reminded that budgetary allocations for the fiscal year 2017 have already been passed by the House. As such, he expects that new Ombudsman will be in place on or before January 1, 2017.
Winston Moore passed away in September last. He was appointed to the post in January 2014. Prior to his serving in the position, Guyana had been without an Ombudsman for eight years.
An Ombudsman is an official usually appointed by the government or by Parliament but with a significant degree of independence. One such official is charged with representing the interests of the public by investigating and addressing complaints of maladministration or violation of rights.
The typical duties of an Ombudsman are to investigate complaints and attempt to resolve them. Ombudsmen in some instances, also aim to identify systemic issues leading to poor service or breaches of people’s rights.

