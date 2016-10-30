Zeelugt alleged rapist captured

Police in ‘D’ Division captured the man who reportedly raped a mother of four and then bit off her eyelid last Tuesday at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The suspect was captured after his neighbours telephoned the police and informed them where the man was living.

Together with the police, a sting operation was set up and the alleged rapist was captured.

In a press release, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) commended the ranks in ‘D’ Division and also the citizens, who assisted in the capture.

At around 11:00 hrs last Tuesday, a 28-year-old woman had just left home and was walking through an alleyway to get to the main road where she would have then boarded a bus to get to work.

According to reports, as the woman was walking though the alleyway, the suspect emerged from the thick bushes and grabbed her. He then reportedly dragged her into the bushes where he raped her.

Kaieteur News was told that while the suspect was raping the woman, he bit off her eyelid in an attempt to keep her quiet and threatened to kill her if she raised an alarm.

When he was done, the suspect reportedly fled, leaving the victim behind.