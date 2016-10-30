Upper Corentyne defeated Skeldon by 7 wickets in specially played 50 overs match

Latest update October 30th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Upper Corentyne first division team defeated their Skeldon Community Centre counterparts
by 7 wickets in a specially arranged 50 overs match organised by the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) and played last Saturday at the Skeldon Community Center Ground.
Upper Corentyne won the toss and asked Skeldon to take first strike. Skeldon were bowled out for 170 in 34.1 overs with Gajendra Nauth 51, Victor Pedro 42 not out and Christopher Jaundoo 29 being the top scorers.
Bowling for Upper Corentyne Lakeram Latchman led the way with 4-23, while there was one apiece for Davanand Chatterpaul , Jameel Assad and Naeem Yacoob.
Upper Corentyne in reply raced to 174 for 3 off 28.4 overs with Naeem Yacoob 49, Lakeram Latchman 46, Tameshwar Ramoutar 31 not out and Davanand Chatterpaul 12 not out being the principal scorers.
Bowling for Skeldon Jermaine Reid, Clavern Beresfored and Gajendra Nauth picked up one wicket each.
The President and executives of the UCCA took the opportunity to thank the Price is Right Supermarket of Corriverton, Sukhpaul’s Business Enterprises, Mr. V.P. Baichan (Francis), the Captain Junior Blair and the entire Skeldon Community Center Cricket team for making the specially arranged cricket match a success.
Meanwhile, the UCCA has announced that Davanand Chatterpaul of No.72 Cut and Load cricket club and Naeem Yacoob has been appointed captain and vice-captain respectively of the UCCA first division cricket team which will be participating in the upcoming Berbice Cricket Board Tenelec Inc 50 overs competition which will commence shortly. (Samuel Whyte)
