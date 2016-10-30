Two Cubans, two Dominicans, one Guyanese on separate charges of forgery and overstaying in Guyana

Five individuals on Friday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before magistrate Judy Latchman after they found themselves on the other side of the law with Guyanese law enforcement. It was discovered that four of them have been residing in Guyana unlawfully.

First up was Yuibisley Quintana. The charge against the 32-year-old read that between June 14 and July 13, last, at Georgetown, he failed to comply with the condition of a permit granting him to stay in Guyana.

When given the chance to speak through an interpreter he told the court, “I thought I could have just stayed couple days more. Because I don’t understand English, I am in this predicament.”

Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves stated that the Cuban national entered via the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on April 13, using his Cuban passport and was granted one month stay. During that period he was staying at the Union House on West Bank Demerara.

According to the facts police acting on information went to the said address and he was asked to produce his passport and it was then that the police observed that the defendant had overstayed the one month that was granted to him. As a result he was arrested and charged.

The 32-year-old told the court that he came to Guyana for tourism and ended up over staying. He was fined $60,000 or in default 30 days’ imprisonment, after which immediate deportation.

Then it was Alberto Rodrigues Costas turn to take the stand. It was also alleged that between April 30 and July 29, last, at Georgetown he too overstayed.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him by magistrate Judy Latchman. “I don’t feel guilty I feel cheated. I just wanted to stay and work.” Based on his explanation a guilty plea was entered.

Police Prosecutor Vishnu Hunt told the court that the defendant is a Cuban national. He arrived in Guyana and his passport was stamp on April 30. He was granted to stay for a period of three months, which expired on July 29. He overstayed from that period without any explanation.

The 52 year old was fined $60,000 or in default 30 days imprisonment and on completion of the fine or imprisonment he will face immediate deportation back to Cuba.

Also before the court was Providencia Esperanza Guzman, who faced two charges. The first one read that between April 14 and May 13 at Georgetown, she overstayed her time in Guyana. Guzman is a Dominican Republic national.

It is also alleged that between April 14 and October 26, at Georgetown she conspired with others to commit forgery. She arrived in the country on April 14 and was granted a one month stay and instead remained for three months. She forged an immigration stamp on page seven of her passport SE3374751.

Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves objected to bail citing to the gravity of the charge and the penalty attached. He told the court if granted bail it’s likely that the defendant would not return to court because she is a Dominican national.

The 26-year-old resides at Lot 620 East Ruimveldt pleaded not guilty to both charges. She was represented by attorney Paul Fung-a-fat.

Bail was refused and the defendant was remanded to prison. She will make her next court appearance on November 4.

It was also alleged that on October 26 on Camp Street, Guzman’s boyfriend, Kenrick Bourne, forged one Dominican Republic passport SE3374751 in favour of his girlfriend to show that same was granted by an immigration officer, Constable Errol Charles on the centre of the immigration stamp with a forged time granted in the country from one month to three months.

Bourne was also represented by attorney Paul Fung-a-fat and he pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him. Despite the attorney’s attempt to convince the magistrate to grant bail it was refused and the 30-year-old was remanded until November 4.

Finally the birthday girl, Rosaria Dileiyd, stood in the magistrate court to answer to the charge of overstaying in Guyana. It is alleged that between August 8 and September 7 at Georgetown, Rosaria Dileiyd overstayed.

Police Prosecutor Vishnu Hunt told the court that the defendant arrived at the (CJIA) on August 8 and was granted a one month stay; on October 22 police acting on information went to Lot 153 Lodge. When the woman presented her passport, it was then that the police discovered that she had overstayed her time in Guyana and she was arrested and charge.

The 28-year-old woman who celebrated her birthday on the day in question was also represented by attorney Paul Fung-a-fat, who told the court that his client came to Guyana and fell in love with Rawle Fraser, a Guyanese who was present in court.

The court heard that the two are engaged and to be married the same day but was currently waiting on some documents from the Ministry of Home Affairs. She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Fung-a-fat pleaded for the accused since it was her birthday but bail was however refused.

After a moment of reconsidering the accused charge her plea from not guilty to guilty. Her attorney told the court that his client will pay the fine and accept deportation, and her fiancé will travel to the Dominican Republic to marry her.

She was then granted a fined of $60,000 or in default spend 30 days imprisonment, following which she will be deported.