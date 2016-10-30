“Turn system” for the Parika/ Wakenaam ferry service is wrong

Dear Editor,

This letter was sent to Mrs. Claudette Rogers, Director General of the Maritime Administration Department, Ministry of Public Infrastructure. I am requesting publication in your newspaper. The letter follows.

It was brought to my attention by a number of disgruntled residents from Wakenaam that the Maritime Administration will soon institute a “turn system” for the two speedboat services that are currently plying the Wakenaam to Parika and Parika to Wakenaam route. After attentively listening to my dear brothers and sisters from that peaceful and beautiful island and having considered the positions of the two speedboat owners, I wish to present my argument opposing the anticipated “turn system.”

I believe my position must be considered since the most important stakeholder in this case is the travelling public. Before I begin to advance my argument, permit me to mention that a petition was dispatched for the revocation of the proposed “turn system” months ago.

To begin with, should a “turn system” be put in place it will be viewed as an imposition unto the travelling public. The fact remains that in a “turn system” it means that whichever boat is loading that is the boat passengers must go in. This is simply viewed as dictatorial which is definitely what should not be condoned.

Secondly, a “turn system” will inconvenience the business owners, islanders and travelling public. The current system in place is a time schedule system whereby both boat services leave Wakenaam everyday at 06:30hrs, 07:00hrs, 09:00hrs, 11:00hrs, 13:00hrs, 15:00hrs and 16:00hrs. The time schedule for departure from Parika is as follows: 08:30hrs, 10:30hrs, 12:30hrs, 14:30hrs, 15:30hrs, 17:00hrs and 17:30hrs. This time schedule is perfect since it allows for the business owners, islanders and travelling public to decide what time they wish to travel. The time schedule does not permit a long waiting time for business owners, islanders and the travelling public but a “turn system” will, since we would have to wait until a boat is full before departure and it should be noted that Wakenaam’s travelling population is not a large number that will permit a quick “turn system.” Time is money.

Thirdly, the welfare of customers is very important. It would be wrong not to allow the travelling public to freely choose a boat service which we are more comfortable with and further a service that is safer in our eyes. Even though by law only licensed drivers are allowed to ply the river it still should be noted that a customer reserves the right to freely choose who they would like to put their life and other precious belongings in care of and therefore a “turn system” will take that right away.

Additionally, should this imposition materialises, would Maritime Administration be prepared to take full responsibility if any unfortunate incident occurs on the water top since it is they who would be directly forcing the travelling public to use a “turn system?” That question I believe answers itself.

Notwithstanding the above, I have considered the position by the speedboat owner whom I believe is fighting for a “turn system” approval and with all due respect, I believe the way a service is provided will determine whether it is successful or not. The way workers of your service treat customers will further determine its success. In essence, the marketing of your service will determine your customer base. In conclusion, I implore the Maritime Administration to rethink its position, becuse if the “turn system” materializes; it is my opinion that there will be catastrophic implications.

If I don’t want to travel with your service; I have my reasons and no one should force me to!

Ganesh Mahipaul