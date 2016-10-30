Town Week celebrations…Free WiFi park, synthetic track planned for New Amsterdam

The New Amsterdam Town Week was launched in grand style Thursday last. The opening ceremony featured a march past that included ranks of the Joint Services, and the disciplined services.

President David Arthur Granger took the salute. The celebrations come at a time when New Amsterdam is observing its 125th Anniversary.

The President stated that it is paramount to celebrate each and every township. “These town weeks are important since they help to make citizens and residents of the town conscious of their uniqueness”.

President Granger charged that it is a municipal obligation to have the town day and town week activities. The president further divulged that Region 6 being a region with “great potential” is a major competition to other countries.

He also told the gathering that it is important for persons to grasp the opportunity of producing and exporting their own goods and services to other countries. “You have much to gain by exporting your fish, rice, and coconuts to other countries in the Caribbean who do not have the capabilities or resources to produce the commodities.”

”I want to see New Amsterdam as an economic driver of the region, a dynamo.” He also highlighted the tourism possibilities for the town and Berbice. The possibilities are endless for the township as it relates to attracting investors.

Mayor of New Amsterdam Mr. Kirt Wynter said, “We must look forward to a great future for New Amsterdam. A dream will be built upon our diversity, our strength, a future which embodies all the hopes of generations gone and all of us now”. He urged that it is important that New Amsterdam taps into its potential.

Wynter added, “We must look forward to a greener New Amsterdam. Preservation and development must work hand in hand.”

The Mayor also spoke of his plans to modernise the township with a host of developmental initiatives.

The town is expected to have a Boulevard, an initiative announced by the President. It will also feature a family oriented park with free WiFi.

New Amsterdam will also see the revitalisation and expansion of the Esplanade Park, the resuscitation of a swimming pool, upgrading and modernising of the facilities at Burnham Park with plans afoot to build a 400-meter synthetic athletic track with a football pitch.

The mayor said that, “our health and sanitation is of the utmost importance”.

There are also plans to have renewable energy sources. There is the gas from the landfill which could be pumped into a turbine house “where it will generate clean electricity for our grid”.

The Mayor disclosed that the journey to develop has just begun but with the support of persons living in the town it will be successful. “There are two primary choices to make, either accept the conditions as they exist or accept the responsibility for changing them”.

Regional Chairman, David Armogan, also commended the mayor for his vision in wanting to improve the lives of all.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Georgetown, the Mayors of Bartica and Linden as well other regional dignitaries were there at the launching.