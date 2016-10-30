Top IKD Chairman/Chief Instructor Grades 138 Karate Students at the YMCA

Latest update October 30th, 2016 12:55 AM
9th Dan Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-A-Tai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Instructor of
the International Karate Daigaku, and his brother 7th Dan Shihan Joseph Woon-A-Tai graded138 karatekas of the ASK- Guyana at the YMCA Thomas Lands on Sunday 23rd October, 2016. They were assisted by 6th Dan Sensei Amir Khouri, 5th Dan Sensei Hazrat Ali & 4th Dan Sensei Roger Peroune.
Students from the (Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana) Dojo’s – Linden, Albion, Blairmont, Land of Canaan, Canal #1& Georgetown were Examined and Graded resulting in the following:
1st Dan promotions:
1. Pablo Chunilall YMCA
2. Ridwan Juman YMCA
3. Stowell Barry YMCA
4. Charles Benjamin Land of Canaan
Outstanding Kyu grades promotions:
10 kyu to 8 kyu:- Amelia Josie, Nicholas McPhoy, Antwone Salmon, Kemal Pickering, Brandon Lewis, Isaac Gaspar, Aldo Melendez, Curwin Glasgow, Ziyad Birbal, Bhaskar Jaipersaud, Crystal Itwaru, Omesha Melaram, Tanzel Fung, Jayden Temaul, Breanna O’Selmo, Azim Alli, Andrew Mack, Isaiah Weekes.
10 kyu to 7 kyu:- Jerry Santana-Bain, A’Andre DaSilva, Malcolm Francis, Shanker Parasram, Akeem McPherson, Andes Roberts, Nicola Abbensetts, Priyadarshanie Ramsundar.
9th kyu to 7 kyu:- Demian Dhanraj.
8 kyu to 6 kyu:- Arya Ramessar.
7 kyu to 5 kyu:- Xiran Huang, Joleigh Simpson, Raphael Ograsein, Hitesh Deonarine.
5 kyu to 3 kyu:- Reuel Austin, Chelsea Benjamin.
4 kyu to 2 kyu:- Clint Jones, Christopher Ramkissoon, Kristine Ramkissoon.
3 kyu to 1kyu:- Tulsidai Ramotar.
Total kyu grades promotions
23 students to White belt / Yellow stripe (9kyu)
18 students to Yellow belt (8kyu)
20 students to Orange Belt (7kyu)
14 students to Green Belt (6kyu)
27 students to Blue Belt (5kyu)
8 students to Purple Belt (4kyu)
6 students to Brown Belt (3kyu)
9 students to Brown Belt (2kyu)
9 students to Brown Belt (1kyu)
134 (Total)
4 students to 1st DAN (Black Belt)
After nearly five (5) hours in very hot weather, with the largest turn out of examinees, the ASK-Guyana karate examinations at the YMCA Thomas Lands came to a successful culmination.
congratulations to all the students who were successful, also to Instructors: Hazrat Ali (Albion & Blairmont), Laurence Lowe (Georgetown), Amir Khouri & Roger Peroune (YMCA), Parmeshwar Persaud (Land of Canaan), Nathalie Gibson (Linden) & Mahadeo Ramotar (Canal #1).
Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-A-Tai held Instructors training during the past two weeks at the YMCA and GKC.
