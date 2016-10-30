Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Fistic fury, mild controversy characterize opening of GBA premiere tourney

Boxing fans trooped to the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, last Friday evening,

to witness the highly anticipated slugfests when the curtains went up on the Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships and experienced bittersweet moments following several unpopular decisions. Barring that, fans were treated to special displays as the nation’s top punchers vie for national honours.

One such decision occurred in the jnr/welterweight division where Policeman, Diwani Lampkin, faced off with Klaus Daniels of the Republican Boxing Gym (REP). The boxers were engrossed in a heated exchange which continued after the bell sounded to end the 2nd round. Referee, Romona Agard, exercised her authority and disqualified both boxers thus incurring the wrath of national coach, Sebert Blake, who is insistent that the referee’s decision was too harsh.

Ms. Agard debunked the claim saying that AIBA is very stringent on such matters. She said that both boxers continued pounding away on each other more than 10 seconds after the bell had sounded and she was left with no other alternative.

Lampkin’s gym mate, Dennis Thomas, remained undaunted and pounded a hapless Kevin Rodney (FYF) and forced the referee to stop the middleweight bout in the 3rd round.

There was also another bit of controversy in the jnr/welterweight bout between Kurt Allicock (HE) and Richard Subratee (FYF). After 3 rounds of hectic action, Allicock was declared

winner and once again Blake raised his voice in indignation. His contention is that Allicock had infringed the rule by removing his bandages even before the referee had checked them forcing Agard to once again enforce her authority, reversing the decision in favour Subratee.

Otherwise, the programme was smoothly administered and several of the boxers were able to showcase their skills and move on to the semi-final which was slated for last evening.

Crowd favourite, Julius Kesney of the Rose Hall Jammers Boxing Gym (RHJ), retained his form to pound out a split decision over Aluko Venture and seal off a spot in the finals; this in the Flyweight division. One fight earlier, also in the Flyweight division, Kevin Allicock turned in a courageous display to defeat Teusimar Peters (GDF), while the quarter final match between lightweights, Anandram Dharamraj (REP) and Jamal Brisport (GDF) ended in favour of the former pugilist by a unanimous decision.

Joel Williamson (RHJ) is more experienced than Triston Browne (GDF) but failed to secure his advantage and lost the lightweight contest after the referee disqualified him for infringing

the rules.

Jnr/welterweight, Aquancy Harvey (GDF), secured the first stoppage for the night when he forced the referee to halt his contest against Quami Cummerbatch (REP) midway into the second frame. Republican welterweight pugilist, Clifton Graham, upheld the trend when he unleashed a severe two fisted attack on Linden Daniels (GDF) and forced the referee to call a halt at 2:52secs of the first round.

Graham’s gym mate, Joshua Joseph, was also in winners’ row when he pounded Lorex Cummings (GDF) to take a unanimous verdict, also in the welterweight division.

Kelon King (FYF) made a grand return to the ring when he out boxed Republican, David Walters, to take a lopsided unanimous verdict in their welterweight bout moments before GDF representative, Desmond Amsterdam, got the better of Kevin Rodney (FYF) by a unanimous decision.

Super/heavyweight, Floyd Cato (GDF) fought Republican, Oswald Yaw, and scored a unanimous decision win. Jason ‘AK 47’ Barker (REP) was not given an opportunity to test his firepower after GDF representative, Renaldo Niles, failed to turn up for their heavyweight bout. In the final fight of the night, also in the super/heavyweight division, Renee Lewis pounded out a points verdict over Delon Gordon (REP).

The action continued last evening with several other potentially action packed affairs and will conclude tonight when the champions, champion gym and best boxer awards would be determined. Action time is 20:00hrs.

Meanwhile, GBA will be holding a take away lunch at the Gymnasium from 12:00hrs today. This is in aid of a team of boxers travelling to a regional tournament shortly. The general public is encouraged to come out and support the association’s fund raising drive.