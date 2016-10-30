Nuff things got people shivering

All of a sudden people getting nervous. Old people always seh that de Creatah slow but sure. When dem boys talk bout de skullduggery at Pradoville Jagdeo use to tell dem to shut dem mouth and mind dem own business.

When de government change he wait till it look like if de investigation would go nowhere then he holler how dem search but dem ain’t find nutten. Just like when dem li’l boys see marabunta nest and ain’t know how to lef it, Jagdeo see de investigators and ain’t know how to shut he mouth.

He start to talk bout Soulja Bai and he one-term government and how he gun jail dem. Run Jattan did always seh that he gun jail Jagdeo and all he kavakamites. Dem boys seh that when blind man seh he gun pelt he done got brick in he hand.

That is how dem boys wasn’t surprise when de news come that de police gun start to dig into de story and that people gun go to jail.

Some people did suspect something and that is why dem sell out de property. From de time Joe Shan talk bout de police getting involve people start mekking preparation to lef de country. De Americans and de Canadians and de EU people done plan to help Soulja Bai prosecute de criminals.

De other thing that got people talking is how Soulja Bai can use de army headquarters to keep meeting. Joe Shan seh that de aim is to keep de meeting secret and dem ain’t got too much place wheh things can be done in secret.

Is de mere thought of going to de army headquarters that got Jagdeo and de others worried. Dem claim how de army gun tek over de country. That was dem election campaign.

Dem boys seh that Jagdeo now got nuff things to worry about. He get caught between Pradoville and de jail.

Talk half and watch how people shivering.