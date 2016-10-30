My take on the erratic lights at Turkeyen

Latest update October 30th, 2016 12:15 AM
Dear Editor,
I make reference to one of the columns of Freddie Kissoon. Quote “To see the primitive nature of Guyana, come to Turkeyen where I live. The GPL technicians come once each month and the technicians fix the lights on the UG Road from the Atlantic highway right to the entrance of Cyril Potter’s College. Two nights later, the lights go out. This happens all the time.”
Freddie has written about this matter countless times, yet says he, there has been no change.
I wonder if the editor could himself invite others to comment on Freddie’s presentation, not as questioning Freddie, but in an attempt to forcibly get the GPL to respond and at the same time to get GPL to review the work schedule for that site over the last few years and the names of the technicians who did the work.Now here is my wild creative imaginative assessment of this situation:
A -There are secret connections to the feeder lines to these lights
B -Those secret connections are another form of pilfering
C -The ‘pilferers’ can do without lights for two days without feeling uncomfortable
Are the technicians are in on this? How’s that as an addition to the Mouse Trap script?
Carl Veecck
Ontario Canada
