Moblissa smash-up…Mahdia in shock, second victim unidentified

The Guyana Police Force is still investigating the fatal accident which occurred Friday

evening on the Moblissa Highway around 19:30Hrs. According to police reports, so far one of the victims, a man, who died remains unidentified.

Based on initial reports, the man has been described as having dreadlocked hair and of African descent. The other fatality was positively identified as 57-year-old Bridgette Alleyne of Goed Fortuin West Bank Demerara.

The police reported that based on enquiries Motor Lorry GMM 6461 was at the time proceeding in a southern direction transporting logs. Mini Bus BVV 3782 which was driven by Peter Alleyne also known as “Brother Peter”, husband of the deceased woman, was proceeding in the same direction.

The bus then crashed into the back of the heavy duty truck. All three occupants sustained injuries and were rushed to the Mackenzie Public Hospital where Alleyne and the unidentified male were pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the bus was admitted and is said to be in a stable condition. Police conducted breathalyser tests on both drivers and each were found to be void of blood alcohol. The driver of the truck is assisting with the investigation.

According to reports reaching this newspaper, the bus driven by Alleyne was coming from the Konawaruk Mining District. A passenger who was travelling in another minibus told this publication that Brother Peter’s minibus overtook his while they were offloading a passenger.

The eyewitness said that after driving further up the bridge, he noticed the bus was on the right side of the bridge on the verge of tipping over off the curb wall.

The eyewitness stated that the logs being carried by the lorry were apparently extended some 15 feet from the tray of the truck. Additionally, there were no lights or reflectors attached to the vehicle.

He said that the bus was badly damaged to the point of almost being ripped apart.

The news has shocked Mahdia, a Region Eight mining community where the Alleynes are said to be well known.

There was an outpouring of grief in the social media over the accident.