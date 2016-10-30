Ministry treating small miners with contempt

Dear Editor,

The bureaucracy at GGMC is frustrating gold and diamond miners. Business decisions and investments are being delayed while miners are forced to wait on the GGMC to make basic routine decisions.

Every routine decision or transaction has to go through several committees before we miners can receive a response. There is now a Technical Committee and a Closed Area Committee, in addition to the GGMC Board and then all decisions have to be submitted to the minister for approval, before a miner can know the outcome of his query.

There is still no customer service; most GGMC staff are hostile and disrespectful to miners. The excuse for every delay is that The Minister has to approve the request and he is currently travelling oversees. The Minister has rehired a female staff member that years ago had been forced to resign from GGMC because of her behaviour, she is now back and reports directly to Minister Trotman. She sits on the Technical Committee, the Closed Area Committee and on The GGMC Board. She is very powerful and very disrespectful to miners, she treats us with contempt.

There is no accountability. It seems as if the GGMC is not aware that each day a decision is delayed causes miners to lose money. A transaction that should be completed in a week is now taking three months, and many miners have to cease their operations until their issues are resolved. This is putting us small miners under tremendous pressure. We cannot afford to park our Dredge for three months just to wait on GGMC to process our routine paper work.Would you be kind enough to air our grievance?

Small-scale Miner