Masters Football at GFC today

Latest update October 30th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Georgetown Football Club (GFC) should be hive of activity today from 10:00hrs, when North
Georgetown Masters and South Georgetown Masters battle each other in a warm-up game in preparation for the upcoming Inter-Sub Association tournament slated for November and December 2016.
Both teams will include several former National including the Barnwell siblings (Dion & Chris), Anthony Stanton and South will be Managed by Michael Pierre, while the Manager for North is Earl O’Neil.
South GT: Dion Barnwell (Capt), Chris Barnwell, Dirk Exctor, Shawn Jacobs, Lloyd Smith, Natty Wilshire, Troy Hermstyne, Clancy Charles, Kelvin Leander, Terrence Lewis, Raul Jones, Clayton Mcloud, Justin Bentick, Chad Rodrigues, Andrew Brite, Wayne Pollis, Delroy Springer, Wayne Williams, Terrence Muza.
North GT: Anthony Stanton (Capt), Frank ‘English’ Parris, Shawn O’Neil, Andre Trotz, Malcolm Dalson, Jolyon Lewis, Dane Kendall, Stanford Miles, Olea Pedro, Terrence Wills, Linden ‘Poison’ Boston, Sherwin Scotter, James Rodney, Sean McKenzie, Floyd Cadogan, Juian Benjamin, Rolex Scotte.
