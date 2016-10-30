Mackenzie High maul ‘Multi’ to reclaim Linden’s schools’ athletics title

Linden’s junior national athletes and seasoned campaigners took full advantage of sweltering sun on Friday to set up a showdown that Mackenzie High School eventually won, after mauling 2015 champs, the Multilateral

(Multi), Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS).

Mackenzie High School amassed 856 points to dethrone CWSS, which finished on 788 points, and reclaimed the Linden schools’ track and field title at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Ground.

New Silvercity Secondary was third with 520 points while Wisburg Secondary finished in fourth on 514 points. Rounding out the top five schools on the track was Linden Foundation Secondary that ended on 429 points.

National junior sprint Champion, Compton Caesar, dominated the Boy’s Under-20 sprint events. Caesar took the 100m race comfortably with a quick start and acceleration before shutting down at the 70m mark in an absence of any competition.

The 200 metres was even easier for the national junior champion and Commonwealth Youth Games finalist. Another prodigy, Daniel Williams, who would have had a CARIFTA Games silver medal this year if he did not step on the line, was also in top form.

Williams won the Boy’s U-18 100m, 200m and 400m ensuring that he, like Caesar, is on the bus from Upper Demerara/Kwakwani, District 10, to the National Schools’ Championships next month.

Onasha Rogers dominated the Girl’s U-18 100m, easily winning a sprint-double as well to continue the dominance of seasoned campaigners.

Rising star and one to certainly watch at Nationals this year, Xanyah Melville, also made a strong impression in the female sprints in the U-14 category before double CARIFTA Games silver medallist, Chantoba Bright was in action.

Bright continued to shine with an unusual U-18 400m win. Bright is one of Guyana and the Caribbean top jumpers. She won the long, triple and high jumps to claim the ‘Champion Girl’ trophy in that category.

Kelanie Griffith’s successful return to track and field was established with wins in the U-20 Girls 200m and 400m. Griffith also won the long and triple jump events on Thursday.

Nationally acclaimed junior middle distance and distance athlete, Shauntel Hinds was impressive with wins in the U-20 Girls 800m, 1500m and 3000m.

Mackenzie High dominated the relay events to close out the day’s activities, winning the female 4×100 metres and both the male and female 4×400 metres events, while a strong last leg from Caesar allowed CWSS to take the male 4×100 metres event.

Upper Demerara/Kwakwani, District 10 will name their team for Nationals this week and from the look of athletes on display on Friday, the region will be fielding a formidable team in a bid to retain the National Schools’ Championships title they won last year. (Edison Jefford)