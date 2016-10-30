Letter to the Sports Editor…Concerned over the attacks on GOA President

Dear Editor,

I have watched over the past few weeks as current president of the Guyana Olympic Association K. Juman Yassin has been battered in the Kaieteur News. Let me make it clear that I am no defender of Mr. Yassin or the Guyana Olympic Association, but I am a believer in being balanced and fair.

I find it worrying that only one out of our four daily newspapers would go after this administrator. I also find it worrying that during this election season this one newspaper has found it prudent to have two of its most senior sport reporters form a tag-team and beat up on Yassin.

Sir, the state of our sport should not and cannot solely fall at the feet of the GOA or its current administration which is headed by Yassin. What about absence of sports policy? What about Private sector involvement? What about Government involvement? While we all get excited during elections and want our side to win we have a duty to remain balanced.

R. Pilgrim