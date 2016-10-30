I hope the 2017 budget brings improvement to the economy

Dear Editor,

I would like to remind the nation of the promises made by this coalition government to fix the energy and telecommunication issues. It has now been almost seventeen months since assuming office, with little work being done to these sectors. I must heap some praise on Minister Hughes for her effort in passing the telecommunication bill, while this might be good in the long term, we the consumers are still awaiting the benefits to trickle down to us. Things seem promising on the telecommunication end but what about the power sector? For the past few weeks and even for a few years, it seems like this nation is taking a huge step backwards in the development of the energy portfolio.

There was a huge promise by both the PPP/C regime and the APNU/AFC collation government lead by David Granger for hydro power. This was thought to reduce the burden on ordinary citizens’ wallet. The IDB has since concluded a study on the right energy mix for the country which was presented to Ministry of Public Infrastructure, June last according to media reports. This study was handed over to the subject Minister Mr. David Patterson with no sign of release to the public. This government in its quest for transparency is doing a very bad job of it by not releasing this report and making deals with both foreign and local companies some of the actors are known party supporters. During the past administration’s time in office we were promised and were on course for hydro power in just a few months time, but we know how that story ended.

Contracts were awarded by GPL to bring the system up to date to receive the power from Amaila Falls. While some of these projects got off the ground a lot of it was lost in transition into this new government. One of the projects was under huge scrutiny causing several letter writers and stakeholders to voice their concerns; the easiest thing to do was blame a Chinese product. Mr. Editor the problem facing these sectors was not generated overnight or some kind of sabotage by anti government supporters as claimed by some, but rather years of neglect and partisan politics.

We are currently enjoying reasonably low fuel prices on the world markets which translate to GPL making a profit of late, but should these prices move up in the near future then what? In the recent past, the former administration was forced to subsidize GPL. Should we return to that in the near future this would only compound the problem of power outages caused by line and generator failures. A simple solution one might think is to implement the lost reduction project referred to as the “Power Utility Upgrade Program” which will bring billions of dollars in savings annually.

The IDB which is also financing this project seems to be dragging its feet on this since a promise of award was made but no movement on that to date. One wonders what the role of the Public Utilities Commission is. Has this body become obsolete, since consumers are suffering every day? Ministers spend millions of taxpayers’ monies to go abroad and talk about investment here in Guyana, but who in their right mind would want to do such with a limited ITC sector and failed energy system.

Mr. Editor it is sad to see this beautiful country of ours being ruined by political agendas. Let’s stop the talk and get on with some real work to boost this dying economy. It is of great concern that only less that 50% of the budget was spent by this government. How can these people masquerade around talking about investment in this country when routine maintenance is not done to the aging infrastructure which will only compound the issue of poor state services?

If this trend of poor governance is to continue for the near future, God help us all since we are already seeing a mass exodus of bright people. Hear is hoping this early 2017 budget will kick start the economy and not like the last jump starter that was the grand celebration at the Durban park.

Michael Persaud