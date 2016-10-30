GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League…Duncan’s brace leads Slingerz past Beavers

Latest update October 30th, 2016 12:55 AM
An Odel Duncan first half double set up a crushing 4-1 win for Slingerz FC over Beavers in the lone match of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra Association Under-17 League played at the Den Amstel ground, yesterday afternoon.
Duncan netted in the 4th and 11th minutes of play, setting the perfect platform for Slingerz’ eventual win. Troy Skeete added a goal of his own in the 5th minute which had doubled the advantage for Slingerz.
Beavers narrowed the deficit on 14 minutes through an Akeem Caesar effort but that turned out to be their lone goal of the match. Brentnol Bobb netted the fourth goal for Slingerz in the 47th minute to secure full points for his team.
Today’s match in the said league features Den Amstel against Wales United from 12:00hrs.
