Latest update October 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League…Duncan’s brace leads Slingerz past Beavers

Oct 30, 2016 Sports 0

An Odel Duncan first half double set up a crushing 4-1 win for Slingerz FC over Beavers in the lone namilco-logos-005match of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra Association Under-17 League played at the Den Amstel ground, yesterday afternoon.
Duncan netted in the 4th and 11th minutes of play, setting the perfect platform for Slingerz’ eventual win. Troy Skeete added a goal of his own in the 5th minute which had doubled the advantage for Slingerz.
Beavers narrowed the deficit on 14 minutes through an Akeem Caesar effort but that turned out to be their lone goal of the match. Brentnol Bobb netted the fourth goal for Slingerz in the 47th minute to secure full points for his team.
Today’s match in the said league features Den Amstel against Wales United from 12:00hrs.

More in this category

Sports

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Fistic fury, mild controversy characterize opening of GBA premiere tourney

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Fistic fury,...

Oct 30, 2016

Boxing fans trooped to the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, last Friday evening, to witness the highly anticipated slugfests when the curtains went up on the Terrence Ali National Open Boxing...
Read More
Mackenzie High maul ‘Multi’ to reclaim Linden’s schools’ athletics title

Mackenzie High maul ‘Multi’ to reclaim...

Oct 30, 2016

All set for Rising Sun Rodeo today

All set for Rising Sun Rodeo today

Oct 30, 2016

Masters Football at GFC today

Masters Football at GFC today

Oct 30, 2016

Forde appointed to CONCACAF Governance Committee

Forde appointed to CONCACAF Governance Committee

Oct 30, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League…Duncan’s brace leads Slingerz past Beavers

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 30, 2016

5th Annual Payless Variety Store 11-Race National Park Meet…Feature event abandoned after 20-laps as lapped riders refuse to exit

5th Annual Payless Variety Store 11-Race National...

Oct 30, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch