Georgetown woman remanded for cocaine

A woman who was nabbed with a quantity of cocaine on Thursday at a backtrack crossing on the Corentyne has been remanded to jail.

The unemployed woman, Senimelia Alizzia Lewis, 31, of 84 Sugar Cane Street, South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown appeared on Friday in the Springlands Magistrate Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh, on a charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

She pleaded not guilty and was remanded to jail until December 14, 2016.

The woman was nabbed with 668 grams of cocaine at the No. 78 Foreshore, Corriverton, Berbice.

Information revealed that Lewis was an outgoing passenger at the No78 backtrack crossing en route to Suriname when she was observed by both police and Guyana Revenue Authority Enforcement Officers acting in a suspicious manner.

She was subsequently arrested and subjected to a search of her belongings and her person. The illegal substance was found strapped to her right leg. She was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

The matter is being prosecuted by Inspector Bernard Brown.