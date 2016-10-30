Georgetown woman remanded for cocaine

Latest update October 30th, 2016 12:20 AM
Oct 30, 2016 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0
A woman who was nabbed with a quantity of cocaine on Thursday at a backtrack crossing on the Corentyne has been remanded to jail.
The unemployed woman, Senimelia Alizzia Lewis, 31, of 84 Sugar Cane Street, South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown appeared on Friday in the Springlands Magistrate Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh, on a charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
She pleaded not guilty and was remanded to jail until December 14, 2016.
The woman was nabbed with 668 grams of cocaine at the No. 78 Foreshore, Corriverton, Berbice.
Information revealed that Lewis was an outgoing passenger at the No78 backtrack crossing en route to Suriname when she was observed by both police and Guyana Revenue Authority Enforcement Officers acting in a suspicious manner.
She was subsequently arrested and subjected to a search of her belongings and her person. The illegal substance was found strapped to her right leg. She was taken into custody and subsequently charged.
The matter is being prosecuted by Inspector Bernard Brown.
Oct 30, 2016Ministry of Tourism, Guyana Tourism Authority, Banks DIH and Trophy Stall on board All is set for the Rising Sun Rodeo today at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima Park, West Coast Berbice, Rodeo Arena,...
Oct 30, 2016
Oct 30, 2016
Oct 30, 2016
Oct 30, 2016
Oct 30, 2016
Oct 30, 2016
Here is what I wrote in last Friday’s article; “I will do a column (maybe tomorrow or the next day or next week)... more
There is a Freudian touch to the decision of the government to host its Cabinet meetings at Camp Ayanganna, the central... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean governments have rightly focused on the severe consequences for their countries of the Sir... more
Everybody says time flies. From my young days I have been hearing this statement, so much so that at school when I was... more