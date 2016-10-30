Latest update October 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Forde appointed to CONCACAF Governance Committee

Oct 30, 2016 Sports 0

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde has been appointed as a member

Wayne Forde

Wayne Forde

of the CONCACAF Governance committee for the next four-years.
In his appointment letter, the Confederation noted that it is committed to finding the best strategies towards further expanding the development of football in the region guided by precepts of integrity and transparency.
Forde who will attend the first committee meeting in Miami on November 18, next expressed delight at being afforded the opportunity to serve the sport at this level.
”This is a proud moment for Guyana’s football and I am humbled and honored to represent the fraternity at what is considered the highest forum within the Confederation. I will advance policies and programmes that will restore the reputation of the Sport throughout the region, the Confederation and Guyana. I am prepared to serve at any level of world football.”
The Governance Committee, one of 9 Standing Committees of the Confederation is tasked with evaluating the governance and transparency of CONCACAF on at least an annual basis, which reports are to be made available to members, and shall make recommendations to the CONCACAF Council with respect to the eligibility and nomination of CONCACAF Council members and the independence of members of the CONCACAF Council and other standing committees.

More in this category

Sports

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Fistic fury, mild controversy characterize opening of GBA premiere tourney

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Fistic fury,...

Oct 30, 2016

Boxing fans trooped to the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, last Friday evening, to witness the highly anticipated slugfests when the curtains went up on the Terrence Ali National Open Boxing...
Read More
Mackenzie High maul ‘Multi’ to reclaim Linden’s schools’ athletics title

Mackenzie High maul ‘Multi’ to reclaim...

Oct 30, 2016

All set for Rising Sun Rodeo today

All set for Rising Sun Rodeo today

Oct 30, 2016

Masters Football at GFC today

Masters Football at GFC today

Oct 30, 2016

Forde appointed to CONCACAF Governance Committee

Forde appointed to CONCACAF Governance Committee

Oct 30, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League…Duncan’s brace leads Slingerz past Beavers

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 30, 2016

5th Annual Payless Variety Store 11-Race National Park Meet…Feature event abandoned after 20-laps as lapped riders refuse to exit

5th Annual Payless Variety Store 11-Race National...

Oct 30, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch