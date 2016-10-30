Forde appointed to CONCACAF Governance Committee

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde has been appointed as a member

of the CONCACAF Governance committee for the next four-years.

In his appointment letter, the Confederation noted that it is committed to finding the best strategies towards further expanding the development of football in the region guided by precepts of integrity and transparency.

Forde who will attend the first committee meeting in Miami on November 18, next expressed delight at being afforded the opportunity to serve the sport at this level.

”This is a proud moment for Guyana’s football and I am humbled and honored to represent the fraternity at what is considered the highest forum within the Confederation. I will advance policies and programmes that will restore the reputation of the Sport throughout the region, the Confederation and Guyana. I am prepared to serve at any level of world football.”

The Governance Committee, one of 9 Standing Committees of the Confederation is tasked with evaluating the governance and transparency of CONCACAF on at least an annual basis, which reports are to be made available to members, and shall make recommendations to the CONCACAF Council with respect to the eligibility and nomination of CONCACAF Council members and the independence of members of the CONCACAF Council and other standing committees.