Floodlight, Herstelling Raiders triumph

Floodlight and Herstelling Raiders recorded victories when the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket

Association hosted two softball fixtures on Friday night at the Demerara Cricket Club.

Floodlight defeated Parika Defenders by four wickets. Defenders scored 119-5 off their allotted 15 overs, batting first. Imtiaz Safie and Oswald Changla added 38 for the opening stand before Changla was dismissed for nine. Safie who anchored the innings and Kenrick Persaud then put on 41 for the second wicket before Safie went for a well played 55 which contained 10 fours and one six. Persaud made 19 and Ryan Adams 13 as Patrick Khan snared 2-13 while Ricky Deonarain and Anil Beharry had one each.

Khalid Baksh and Richard Persaud gave Floodlight a solid start with a first wicket stand of 50 before they both retired; Baksh made 28 and Persaud got 21. Floodlight then lost a few quick wickets but Khan and Beharry steadied the chase with a fifth-wicket stand of 46 before Khan went for 29. Beharry remained unbeaten on 20 when victory was achieved, while Reyaz Hussein hit two sixes in scoring 13 off three balls as Floodlight ended on 120-6 in 13 overs. Shiek Zaman Ali claimed 2-16, while George Gill had 1-24.

Herstelling overcame Corriverton by three wickets. Corriverton took first strike and posted 209-6 off their allocation of 20 overs. Darshan Chalitar stroked 50 (2×4,3×6) while Clinton Pestano made 39, Chandrashaker Arjune 22 and Devendra Lalsa 20.

In reply, Herstelling Raiders were reduced to 21-4 before Ameer Azeez and Rajesh Reddy stabilised the innings with a fifth-wicket stand of 146. Azeez slammed three fours and six sixes in a top score of 66, while Reddy who made 54, hit seven sixes in a brutal display of power hitting. Raiders finished on 212-7 in 19 overs; A. Zaman took 2-34. (Zaheer Mohamed)