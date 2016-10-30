Female cop receives international award

A female cop in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) received an international recognition and scholarship award in Barcelona, Spain.

The Force in a release said that Senior Superintendent of Police, Maxine Graham, DSM,

was enlisted in the Guyana Police Force close to three decades ago and continues to serve with distinction and dedication.

According to the release, on October 7, last, the officer left Guyana to join her 20 other female officers who departed on the previous day to Barcelona, Spain, to attend the 54th Annual Conference of International Association of Women Police (IAWP).

On October 9, last, Graham was awarded a plaque for winning the 2016 International Association of Women Police Recognition and Scholarship Award, for her vast area of work which includes key responsibilities and appointments, aimed at developing and improving the lives of members of the Force, single parents, youths, elders and the less fortunate.

She was selected from a list of 45 nominees from over 70 countries.

According to the release, on April 28, last, she received from President David Granger, the Good Conduct and Long Service Medal for dedication and commitment to the Guyana Police Force.

On October 6, last, Graham was bestowed the Disciplined Service Medal, a National Award for long service, dedication and hard work within the Guyana Police Force of a high order.

A University of Guyana graduate in the fields of Public Safety and Security Management, and Social Work, the senior superintendent who still has a number of years before retiring from the Force, is currently pursuing a Degree in Law, and has the possibility of being ear-marked to take up the mantle as the Guyana Police Force’s Legal Advisor, having already spent 10 years as a Court Prosecutor/Court Superintendent in central Georgetown.