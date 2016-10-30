Latest update October 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Female cop receives international award

Oct 30, 2016 News 0

A female cop in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) received an international recognition and scholarship award in Barcelona, Spain.
The Force in a release said that Senior Superintendent of Police, Maxine Graham, DSM,

Graham being presented with the award.

Graham being presented with the award.

was enlisted in the Guyana Police Force close to three decades ago and continues to serve with distinction and dedication.
According to the release, on October 7, last, the officer left Guyana to join her 20 other female officers who departed on the previous day to Barcelona, Spain, to attend the 54th Annual Conference of International Association of Women Police (IAWP).
On October 9, last, Graham was awarded a plaque for winning the 2016 International Association of Women Police Recognition and Scholarship Award, for her vast area of work which includes key responsibilities and appointments, aimed at developing and improving the lives of members of the Force, single parents, youths, elders and the less fortunate.
She was selected from a list of 45 nominees from over 70 countries.
According to the release, on April 28, last, she received from President David Granger, the Good Conduct and Long Service Medal for dedication and commitment to the Guyana Police Force.
On October 6, last, Graham was bestowed the Disciplined Service Medal, a National Award for long service, dedication and hard work within the Guyana Police Force of a high order.
A University of Guyana graduate in the fields of Public Safety and Security Management, and Social Work, the senior superintendent who still has a number of years before retiring from the Force, is currently pursuing a Degree in Law, and has the possibility of being ear-marked to take up the mantle as the Guyana Police Force’s Legal Advisor, having already spent 10 years as a Court Prosecutor/Court Superintendent in central Georgetown.

More in this category

Sports

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Fistic fury, mild controversy characterize opening of GBA premiere tourney

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Fistic fury,...

Oct 30, 2016

Boxing fans trooped to the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, last Friday evening, to witness the highly anticipated slugfests when the curtains went up on the Terrence Ali National Open Boxing...
Read More
Mackenzie High maul ‘Multi’ to reclaim Linden’s schools’ athletics title

Mackenzie High maul ‘Multi’ to reclaim...

Oct 30, 2016

All set for Rising Sun Rodeo today

All set for Rising Sun Rodeo today

Oct 30, 2016

Masters Football at GFC today

Masters Football at GFC today

Oct 30, 2016

Forde appointed to CONCACAF Governance Committee

Forde appointed to CONCACAF Governance Committee

Oct 30, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League…Duncan’s brace leads Slingerz past Beavers

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 30, 2016

5th Annual Payless Variety Store 11-Race National Park Meet…Feature event abandoned after 20-laps as lapped riders refuse to exit

5th Annual Payless Variety Store 11-Race National...

Oct 30, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch