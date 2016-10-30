Engineer Extraordinaire, Charles Ceres, is a ‘Special Person’

“I want people to remember Charles Ceres the person, not what profession I was in. Whatever I have acquired hasn’t changed me. The difference between me and a lot of people is that I know the difference between who I am and what I do…what I do is not who I am.”

By Sharmain Grainger

Although he has a unique engineering skillset that too many people cannot boast of, Charles Ceres

is perhaps one of the most humble and down-to-earth persons you will ever meet. Because of the high quality work he has maintained over the years, he has been able to establish an untainted reputation. He, however, has no desire to be recognised as a successful and outstanding professional. He would much rather be known as “a peaceful ‘Corentyne man’ who enjoys cooking and eating shine rice and tilapia with his friends”.

In fact, a very forthright Ceres intimated, “the people I respect the most are poor people; I respect God and poor people.” His main concern at the end of each day is that “whatever came out of my mouth was seen well in the sight of God and that I was honest.”

Ceres has also been living by a saying he learned from his mother many years ago “not expected, get excited,” which simply emphasises that one should not become excited when they accomplish the things that are expected of them. He, moreover, noted that his accomplishments are nothing to be thrilled about, but rather, he is convinced that “anything that I

have it is due to me, because of hard work.”

Over the years, Ceres has not been driven by materialistic things, but by a desire to learn and acquire knowledge.

He is particularly appreciative that he was given the opportunity to expand his horizons, yet remain the simple man he is today. It is just this demeanour that Ceres hopes for his four children – Abdel, Assad, Rashad and Chidimma

FOUNDATION

Ceres’ existence all began in the Ancient County of Berbice – in Springlands, Corentyne to be precise. He was born on September 3, 1953.

And he insisted that he has no intention of forgetting his roots; after all he still has a home in Berbice, which he visits ever so often, despite his professional commitments in Georgetown and other parts of the country.

“I am always a country boy at heart; I never left the country (rural area)…I have travelled all over the world and I am still a Berbician,” Ceres assured as he broke into a bit of creolese.

But travelling became ingrained in his blood from a very young age. This is perhaps due to the fact that his family had been travelling the length and breadth of the country ever since he was a young boy.

While his father Eustace Ceres was from Skeldon, his mother Sheila hailed from Leguan in the Essequibo River. And this allowed the family to embrace a travelling lifestyle which continued for Ceres even when he became a working adult.

“I am truly Guyanese…there isn’t a single place in Guyana I have not been to; I have been to every single Amerindian community, I have been everywhere in the South Rupununi,” a smiling Ceres boasted.

Reflecting on growing up in the Ancient County, he disclosed that although he grew up in a large family that was barely able to make ends meet, it was one that was very rich in love. Ceres was the second of 10 children born to his parents (now deceased).

“We had a lot of love,” said Ceres, as he excitedly reminisced on his young days. He reflected that his upbringing has allowed him to embrace a notion about poverty that some persons may not necessarily agree with.

“You know a lot of people in Guyana mistake being poor for being deprived; we were poor but we certainly weren’t deprived, and I take a lot of pride in my background,” said Ceres as he asserted it was this very upbringing in Berbice that helped him to evolve into a humble and simple man. And this is even after gaining the financial means to readily access the best that life has to offer.

It is for the simplicity of life, too, that keeps him firmly connected to Berbice, he confided. He serves as a role model to many of the young people of his childhood neighbourhood.

“I want them to be able to say ‘this is one awe (one of us) and if he could do good, we could do good’.”

Maybe because he is the kind of man who doesn’t give up on what he believes in, Ceres continues to attend the same church he attended as a young boy – St Margaret’s Anglican. In fact, today he has plans to attend a Special Harvest Sunday service there.

EDUCATION

Although he emerged from a very modest background, Ceres is convinced that his father had long prepared him for an independent life. His father was a carpenter and had instilled in his family a passion for being self-employed.

Ceres’ journey to where he is today was not an especially easy one, but it was laced with life lessons that he could not have succeeded without.

His preparation academically saw him attending St Margaret’s Anglican School and then Line Path Government Secondary. He thereafter headed to the University of Guyana and graduated in 1974 at the top of his class with a general technical diploma, as a result he was the recipient of a Bauxite Company scholarship.

He was soon after off to Canada’s Queen’s University, and by 1979 was the holder of a degree in Civil Engineering. Although he returned home and started giving back to his country, by 1983 he left for Trinidad, where he was able to secure employment that afforded him, within an 18-month period, the amount of money he needed for Graduate School.

He was able to gain a place at Drexel University in Philadelphia, United States, where he completed a Masters in Geotechnical Engineering and Ground Water Hydrology. His acquired qualifications allowed him to gain easy employment and become quite successful in the United States where he got his engineering licence in 1987.

He was doing pretty well for himself as Senior Project Manager with a reputable engineering company – Golder Associates. But even before that, he was able to rack up some much coveted experience and a sterling reputation with other impressive appointments at a number of highly regarded firms including Woodward-Clyde Consultants.

REPATRIATION

But by early 1993, at the age of 39, Ceres was homeward bound. This move was not spontaneous. In fact it was a well-thought-out decision that he had made a long time before his return manifested.

“I didn’t want to be 40 years old and living in America, and I didn’t want to be 40 years old and working for anyone,” Ceres said emphatically. Added to this, he said that he was humble enough to recognise that he owed it to his country to return and share the skills that he had acquired over the years.

This move essentially saw him having to give up his green card three years later and not even opting to have a visa.

At the age of 39 years, four months, he was able to establish his own company – Ground Structures Engineering Consultants – which focuses on geotechnical and environmental engineering, hazardous waste site investigations and the performance of environmental impact assessments and audits. His outstanding engineering reputation allowed him to secure some major project contracts. His company is headquartered at 212 D’Andrade Street, Newtown, Georgetown, and has another location at Friendship, East Bank Demerara.

Among the first projects he worked on upon his return was one offered by the Inter-American Development Bank. He was recognised as the man for the job since, according to him, “fortunate for me when I worked for Golder Associates, there were couple of things I did that only I had the capacity to do.”

This included seismic stability work. This type of work is important, since by law in the United States, it is required that developers ascertain what impact an earthquake could have on a proposed structure.

“When I came back to Guyana they continued to send that work to me,” said Ceres, who related that this helped him to generate some much needed revenue for his new company.

Among the first local projects he was able to commence was a consultation with the World Bank on the privatisation of the LINMINE and BERMINE bauxite companies. In fact, he recalled being able to team with his former employer – Golder Associates – to do a study for these facilities, and to develop a water management plant for all of Linden.

But in order to boost his credibility in the local engineering arena, Ceres recalled initially charging his clients a minimal fee.

“Once I was able to really become established, the sky was the limit…” He currently has 20 permanent staff in his employ and recruits additional skills for certain projects his company takes on. He understandably has a particular soft spot in his heart for persons who hail from Berbice.

His recruitment process over the years has been with great thought too.

“I owe the people of Guyana something…they helped to send me to primary school, Government School, and I got a scholarship to go to University, so I have to give back something,” said Ceres.

And according to him, “We have been fortunate to have people put a lot of confidence in us, and we have never failed to deliver,” as he spoke of his company being involved in many major projects here in Guyana ranging from environmental and geotechnical engineering work for the Skeldon Sugar Estate to groundwork, geotechnical and environmental work for Guyana Goldfields Inc., a Canadian based gold exploration company. He also provides environmental services to ExxonMobil.

But life has not only been about work for Ceres. He has also been giving back in other humanitarian ways to his Berbice community.

With the support of his wife, Ndibi, he was able to establish a reading programme for children in Berbice, and was behind a venture that provided less fortunate children with laptop computers.

The reggae music-loving Ceres also delved into things cultural upon his return and helped to resuscitate the emancipation concept in Berbice.

“I take pride in those things and I also take pride in the fact that I grew up poor, I am not ashamed of where I came from,” reiterated Ceres, who has made it his duty over the years to look out for not only family members but close friends as well.

In essence, it is not only because of the impact he has made professionally but because of his passion to give back to his homeland that Charles Ceres is today being recognised as our ‘Special Person’.